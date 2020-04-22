Triumph Motorcycles India has finally launched the new 2020 Street Triple RS in the country at ₹11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the record, it is the same price tag as the last model.

With the new 2020 update, the Street Triple RS has received a slew of subtle changes. On the design front, the motorcycle now gets a distinctive looking front full LED, twin bug eye headlamp which is sharper and features LED DRLs. Apart from this, a few other body panels including the radiator shroud, belly pan and the tail section have also been tweaked. The exhaust has been cut short and gets carbon-fibre finish. In comparison to the previous model, the new 2020 Street Triple RS looks tad sharper and more focused.

As far as mechanicals are concerned, the bike uses a 765 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled motor which has been updated for stricter emission norms and is claimed to deliver a sportier ride. It delivers 121 PS of maximum power and 79 Nm of peak torque. While the power remains the same, the torque has been up by 2 Nm. The engine uses a 6-speed transmission with revision in first two gear ratios. It also comes equipped with a quick-shifter and a slip-and-assist clutch.

Apart from this, the motorcycle's chassis, suspension and brakes remain unaltered. It still comes with the same Showa big piston front fork and rear Ohlins monoshock, while its braking duties are handled by the same Brembo M50 monobloc front brake calipers with twin 310 mm discs setup, and a single 220 mm disc at the rear.

In terms of electronics package, the bike features five riding modes, a switchable traction control, as well as switchable ABS. It also gets the same 5-inch full-colour display which has been updated with new layouts and graphics. Also, it displays more information and is Bluetooth connectivity enabled.

All the new updates didn't bother to alter its overall weight and it still measures at 166 kg (dry) which makes it one of the lightest motorcycles of its category.

The company has already started accepting online bookings, while deliveries may commence later in June.



