Triumph Motorcycles to not hike prices of its BS 6 Bonneville range until July

Triumph Motorcycles India on Tuesday announced that it will not hike prices of its BS 6 Bonneville range until July. Apart from this, the company has also said that to support its customers during these testing times, it will extend warranty on its bikes which were due to expire between March 20th to May 3rd. The warranty period on these bikes will be valid till June 30th.

The company further extended its customer support by announcing that the warranty of the bikes won't be hampered in case of delay in periodic maintenance during the lockdown period provided the service is done within next one month after the lockdown ends.

(Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India launch details revealed)

This move came in the view of the current Covid-19 pandemic which has troubled the entire auto market and impacted the economic conditions.

Throwing light on the company's customer support inititiave, Mr. Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd said, “We understand that our customers would have been concerned with their motorcycle warranties expiring in March & April and services lapsing in the lockdown period, hence to ease their concerns we’ve decided to extend the expiring warranties until 30th June 2020 & any lapsed periodic maintenance during the lockdown will not impact warranty as long as customer gets it done within a month of the lockdown opening. At the back end we are preparing our dealerships to handle any increased service volume post the lockdown and we’ve put processes in place to ensure a smooth customer experience. These are trying times and as a brand we want to offer as much support to our customers as possible."

He also said that the company was well prepared for the BS 6 transition and has successfully emptied the BS 4 stock.

The Bonneville series of motorcycles is the highest-selling bikes in Triumph's entire range of products. It comprises of models such as Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Bonneville Speedmaster. All the bikes have been updated to the newest BS 6 emission standards. Currently, the bikes haven't seen any hike and are available at the same pricing as before.