Triumph Motorcycles India on Friday announced it will launch the much-awaited 2020 Street Triple RS on its digital platform on April 22. The motorcycle was initially slotted for a March 25 launch but this date had to be pushed back due to the lockdown across the country to check the spread of Covid-19 outbreak.

While the 2020 Street Triple RS has already been revealed in the global market, its entry in India has been eagerly awaited because it packs a whole lot more punch than the preceding model. In its latest version, the bike sports tweaked LED headlamps with DRLs that refreshes its front profile while the updated body panels add to its aggressive appeal.

The TFT screen has been updated to put out additional information even if the overall meter console has been carried-over from the previous model. The bike now also comes with GoPro controls, Bluetooth connectivity and fresh graphics.

Powering the 2020 Street Triple RS would be 765cc engine with liquid-cooled, in-line triple powertrain. It is capable of belting out 123 PS power and has 79 Nm of torque - 2 Nm more than before. Triumph has underlined that the focus has been on enhancing mid-range power delivery and this is why the engine has received some additional work. Transmission set up is still the six-speed gearbox with a new up/down quickshifter.

The other highlights of the bike include Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers, a fully adjustable Showa front fork and an Öhlins STX40 rear monoshock. It stands on Pirelli’s latest-generation Supercorsa SP V3 tyres which are part of its standard kit.

Interestingly the bike continues to give IMU-assisted electronics a miss but does get other riding aids.

Expect the 2020 Street Triple RS to get a bump up over the ₹11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) price tag of the current model.