Triumph Motorcycles India announced on Monday that the official launch date for the 2020 Street Triple RS has been shifted from March 25th to March 31st.

The new updated 2020 Street Triple RS has already been revealed internationally. When launched, it will sport a bigger price-tag in comparison to the last model which is currently priced at ₹11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In details, the new model comes out as a significantly updated version of the current bike. In terms of cosmetics, the 2020 Street Triple RS gets a host of evolutionary updates. It now features tweaked LED headlamps with DRLs which give its front fascia a refreshed look. Also, it looks tad more aggressive thanks to the updated body panels.

(Also Read: Triumph Tiger 900 range slated for April 2020 launch in India)

Though the meter console has been carried-over from the previous model, but the TFT screen has been tweaked to display newer information with updated graphics, Bluetooth connectivity and GoPro controls.

As for the mechanicals, the bike sources power from a 765cc, liquid-cooled, in-line triple powertrain. This unit churns out 123 PS power and 79 Nm torque. In comparison, the overall torque has been increased by 2 Nm. The transmission remains the same 6-speed gearbox featuring a new up/down quickshifter. The company claims that the engine has been reworked to deliver a stronger mid-range power delivery.

Some of the bike's key equipment and features include Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers, a fully adjustable Showa front fork and an Öhlins STX40 rear monoshock. The bike rolls on the Pirelli’s latest-generation Supercorsa SP V3 tyres which are part of its standard kit.

(Also Read: Triumph Tiger 1200 Explorer XC review: Ride this Triumph across continents)

Since the Street Triple RS stands in the top-range of the Triumph's Street roadster range, the 'RS' gets a slew of riding aids but what's surprising to note is that it still misses on the IMU-assisted electronics.

Stay tuned to HT Auto for more such 'industry-first' updates.



