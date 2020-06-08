Triumph Motorcycles is all set to introduce the new Bonnie T100 Black and T120 Black in the Indian market on June 12.

The company took to Twitter to tease the arrival of both the bikes with a caption 'The timeless icons, reborn in black for a new generation, encapsulating the authentic British style and character. Launching on June 12th.#TheBlackIcons'

Both the bikes get an all-black theme while retaining the original design. Speaking of which, the Bonnie T100 Black features a matte black finish or jet black finish over its parts and body panels. Similarly, the bigger Bonnie T120 also features a jet black and a matte graphite paint scheme. Parts such as mirrors, headlamp rim, indicators, engine and wheel rims comes fully dipped in black colour now.

Apart from the exterior cosmetic changes, there is no other modification done on the motorcycles.

The smaller T100 comes with a 900 cc high torque parallel-twin engine with liquid-cooled and 270 degrees firing order. This unit is responsible for churning out 54 PS of power at 5,900 rpm and 80 Nm of torque which peaks at 3,230 rpm. The powertrain comes hooked to a 5-speed gearbox. Its electronics and rider assist features include ride-by-wire, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and USB charging socket.

The bigger Bonneville T120 Black employs a 1,200 cc high torque parallel-twin engine. It is also a liquid-cooled engine sporting the same 270 degree firing order. It churns out 79 PS of power at 6,550 rpm and 105 Nm of torque at 3,100 rpm. Unlike the T100, it gets a 6-speed gearbox.

Its standard features kit include LED daytime running light, dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire, riding modes, traction control, heated grips, centre stand and immobiliser.