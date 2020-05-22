This is your only chance to own ultra-rare 007 inspired Triumph Scrambler 1200

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the first ever official bike directly linked to the Bond Franchise, the Scrambler 1200 'Bond Edition'.

The bike is an ultra-rare, limited edition model featuring a unique 007 design scheme. It is limited to just 250 units worldwide.

The company claims that the bike has been inspired by the custom Scrambler 1200 bikes seen in action in the upcoming Bond movie 'No Time To Die'. It is based on the top-spec Scrambler 1200 XE variant.

What makes the bike unique is its exclusive Sapphire Black paint scheme, which features an iconic large Triumph tank badge along with brushed decal foil knee pad and hand-painted gold coachline.

Moreover, it also gets an exhaust number board along with lower side panel finisher with pressed 007 branding, a unique 007 TFT instrument startup screen and premium real leather seat with embroidered logo.

Its fully backed-out paint scheme includes a premium black anodized rear mudguard, black forks, high-value engine badges with gold accents, black powder coated swingarm, sprocket cover. It also gets an Arrow exhaust with carbon fiber end caps, black rear wheel adjusters, machined front brake reservoir and a stainless steel headlight grill.

At the heart of the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition sits a 1200 cc Liquid-cooled, 270° crank angle parallel-twin which delivers 89 PS of power at 7,400 rpm. This power is backed-up by 110 Nm (81.1 LB-FT) at 3,950 rpm of peak torque.

At the front of the bike sits a Showa 47mm fully adjustable USD cartridge forks with increased (250 mm) wheel travel, while the rear-suspension kit has been made in collaboration with Öhlins. It gets fully-adjustable twin-spring Öhlins rear suspension units with increased wheel travel (250 mm). The braking duties are handled by premium Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers at the front, while at the rear gets 255 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating calipers.