Fancy a Bonnie? Triumph will pay three EMIs on your new bike loans. Here's why

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched a new EMI support plan for customers willing to buy one of the company's Modern Classic motorcycles.

The iconic British bike maker will pay up to three EMIs if any of the bikes from Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 or the Speedmaster is purchased.

What makes the deal even sweeter is the fact that currently the bikes are available at the older (unchanged) pricing of the BS 4 models, and the price hike is slated to happen after two months.

Currently, the offer is valid only for May and there is no update it will be extended or not.

The company has come up with this unique offer in order to encourage the sales of its motorcycles which is just picking-up after weeks of non-activity amidst lockdown.

It is not news that past few months have been a nightmare for the Indian automotive market, and several auto makers have actively rolled-out new customer support packages along with several discounts and offers to keep the customers engaged.

While Triumph recently rolled-out its 2020 Street Triple RS in India, its new Tiger 900 range is also expected to be launched very soon. The new Tiger was previously rumoured for May launch, but the company is yet to make an official announcement on the same. So it is quite a possibility that the launch may take place in June.