While some premium bike makers have announced that the Covid-19 crisis has severely affected their original launch plans, on the other hand, Triumph Motorcycles India is now ready with its second brand-new launch for 2020.

The company has previously teased the arrival of the new Tiger 900 at its official website and now it has initiated pre-bookings of the bike ahead of its expected June launch. Interested customers can now reserve Triumph's upcoming adventure motorcycle at a token amount of ₹50,000.

The Tiger 900 is a brand new product from the iconic UK-based motorcycle maker and it is not just an update to the last Tiger 800 model. It will arrive in India as a CKD product.

The new Tiger is expected to be launched in three variants - Rally Pro, the road-focused GT line, and Rally. There is also a base Tiger 900 but it may not arrive in India anytime soon. The company is expected to conduct the launch of the Tiger 900 variants in a phased manner starting with top-spec Rally Pro and then followed by the GT line and the Rally variants.

Being a completely fresh model, the Tiger 900 will sport a new design, chassis, suspension, as well as powerplant. It will source power from a 888 cc, inline-triple engine which is claimed to have a twin-cylinder-like character. This engine is responsible for deliver 93.9 PS of power and 87 Nm of torque, and features a 5-speed transmission.

Some of its main features include 6 different riding modes a 7-inch TFT instrument console, My Triumph connectivity system featuring GoPro controls, Electronic cruise control, Bi-directional quick-shifter, Heated grips and heated seats featuring separate pillion control and Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

In terms of pricing, the Triumph Tiger 900 range is set to be slightly more expensive than the previously sold Tiger 800 range.