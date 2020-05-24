Exclusive: Indian Motorcycle to not launch BS 6 bikes until end-2020

HT Auto has learnt from the company sources that Indian Motorcycle is not yet ready to launch BS 6 compliant products in the country. Its updated BS 6 line-up will arrive only by end-2020.

In an official statement given to HT Auto, the company mentioned that the delay is "because of the testing/development cycle and unexpected situation due to the Covid-19."

The latest BS 6 emission norms came into action on April 1st and a majority of local auto majors prepped-up their line-ups in accordance with the required regulations well ahead of the given deadline.

But things are slightly harder for premium bike makers who are solely dependent upon CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) products and have no manufacturing/assembly facility in India.

For the record, even Ducati doesn't have any BS 6 products currently. But, on the flip side, it has confirmed that the launch of its new BS 6 compliant products will take place starting from July.

While Suzuki Motorcycle India has already launched its small capacity BS 6 products, its entire premium range currently stays discontinued. The company has teased the arrival of V-Strom 650 XT BS 6, but its been months since the teaser went up and we can't help but think that the disruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic might be behind this delay.

Indian Motorcycle, on the other hand, has no concrete plans on how to go about in the next couple of months without any new products to retail. All that's in the know is that the brand will continue retailing its pre-registered BS 4 complaint bikes at discounted prices, of course, until the stocks run out.

For the record, America's oldest bike company is offering as much as ₹6.70 lakh discount on its bikes currently. Its 2020 Scout is available at a discount of ₹3.57 lakh, the 2018 Scout Bobber has been given a discount of ₹4.29 lakh and the list goes on. (Full details here)