The oldest of the US motorcycle brands, Indian Motorcycle, has launched its new FTR 1200 in Carbon version. The FTR Carbon model is inspired by the Indian FTR750 racing special, which dominated the Flat Track Racing series in United States.

"The FTR Carbon is a collector's item for more demanding riders, offering them a top level of workmanship, and once again raising the bar for American motorcycle quality," said Mike Dougherty, president of Indian Motorcycle. "Not only does the FTR Carbon provide you with the best driving experience, but thanks to the carbon elements that emphasise its unique style, it will undoubtedly be the centre of attention wherever you go."

The FTR Carbon is sold fully equipped, with cruise control, 2 front disc brakes signed Brembo, ABS, traction control, full LED lighting for better visibility and a 4.3-inch LED touch screen incorporating a fast charging USB port and Bluetooth compatibility to charge and control mobile devices.

Although the design is similar to the model it takes as a base, the carbon fibre elements are what give it that magnet to attract looks. It has a centre console with the "FTR Carbon" plate , in addition to the tank covers and air filter. The headlight cover, front fender and seat cover to cover the passenger seat are also carbon fibre.

Bringing a perfect balance between comfort, control and agility, the FTR Carbon combines a 43 mm inverted fork fully adjustable with 150 mm of travel and a vertical driving position for a good understanding of turns and great precision.

The 1203 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine, developing 93 kW of power and 120 Nm of torque, will offer a new sound thanks to the addition of the Akrapovic silencer.

The FTR Carbon 2020 is compatible with the entire range of accessories developed specifically for the FTR, allowing riders to customise their machine with an almost infinite number of combinations of styles and practical options.