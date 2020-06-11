Street Triple R to launch in India by June end: Sources

After the launch of 2020 Street Triple RS, Triumph Motorcycles India is now gearing up for the launch of the mid-spec Street Triple 'R' model. It is set to arrive in the last week of June, company sources have told HT Auto.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple R gets a whole lot more kit than the base Street Triple S. Though it misses out on some of the high-end goodies available with the recently launched 'RS' model.

Nonetheless, it benefits from up-down quickshifter, riding modes, fully adjustable suspension from Showa, Brembo M4.32 brake calipers at the front and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres. It also features a LCD multi-functional instrument pack with digital speedometer, fuel gauge, trip computer, analog tachometer, lap timer, gear position indicator, and TPMS info.

At the heart of the Street Triple R sits a 765 cc inline 3-cylinder engine which is Euro 5/BS 6 compliant. This engine has been de-tuned to produce 116 PS of power at 12,000 rpm and 77 Nm of torque at 9,400 rpm, instead of 123 PS and 79 Nm, which is produced in the 2020 Street Triple RS.

As far as pricing goes, needless to say that it will be priced lower than the top-spec 'RS' model which currently retails at ₹11.13 lakh*. So expect a market retail price of somewhere around ₹9.8 lakh* on the 'R' model.

When launched, it will be a direct rival to the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, Ducati Monster 821 and also the Kawasaki Z900 bikes.

Triumph will also launch the new Bonnie T100 Black and T120 Black in the Indian market tomorrow (June 12). (Read more details here)

