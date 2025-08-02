HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Reviews Mg Cyberster Ev: Track Test Review

MG Cyberster EV: Track Test Review

By: Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2025, 13:19 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

India’s EV market is heating up with international entrants like MG’s Cyberster — a striking all-electric sports car boasting 510hp, AWD, and a 3.2-second 0-100kmph sprint. While its design and performance impress, does it have the soulful engagement expected from a true sports car?

MG Cyberster EV
MG Cyberster EV: Track Test Review
MG Cyberster EV
MG Cyberster EV: Track Test Review
View Personalised Offers on
MG Cyberster arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

India’s electric car market is buzzing. And it’s not just Tesla’s much-anticipated entry that’s energising the EV space — an influx of compelling international models is adding fresh excitement to the mix.

Among them is MG’s striking Cyberster EV, showcased on multiple occasions and introduced with an aim to make a bold statement in the Indian market. The all-electric sportscar, priced at 75 lakh (ex-showroom), is positioned as a head-turner in both style and performance.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Cyberster (HT Auto photo)
MG Cyberster
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon580 km
₹ 75 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon548 km
₹ 69.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kwh Range Icon622 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Cla Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon85 kWh Range Icon792 km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon590 km
₹ 72.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 72.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

So, what makes the Cyberster special? Here's a quick look at the car.

MG Cyberster is positioned as a head-turner in both style and performance
MG Cyberster is positioned as a head-turner in both style and performance
MG Cyberster is positioned as a head-turner in both style and performance
MG Cyberster is positioned as a head-turner in both style and performance

The MG Cyberster is a far cry from its spiritual predecessor, the MGB — the charming, lightweight roadster that won hearts in the ’60s. This modern electric revival trades simplicity for sheer muscle: 550bhp, all-wheel drive, and a 77kWh battery pack. But amid all that power and tech, one question lingers — does it still capture the MGB’s soulful spirit?

How about the interiors?

Inside, the MG Cyberster feels unapologetically driver-focused, with controls and screens angled towards you. Material quality and fit-finish impress, while the seats are plush and well-bolstered. The seating position is a touch high for a sportscar, thanks to the underfloor battery.

The cabin houses four screens — a central driver display flanked by two touchscreens, plus another in the lower console. They’re crisp and responsive, though parts of the side displays are obscured by the steering. Storage is minimal, with space behind the seats, a glovebox, a small cubby, and a decent boot — but no frunk.

Inside, the MG Cyberster feels unapologetically driver-focused.
Inside, the MG Cyberster feels unapologetically driver-focused
Inside, the MG Cyberster feels unapologetically driver-focused.
Inside, the MG Cyberster feels unapologetically driver-focused

Equipment highlights include auto LED headlamps, Bose 8-speaker audio, dual-zone climate control, powered seats, and ambient lighting. Safety tech covers 4 airbags, 360-degree camera, traction control, TPMS, driver fatigue detection, and camera-based ADAS.

The MG Cyberster boasts impressive stats: 510hp of power, 725Nm of torque, a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds
MG Cyberster boasts impressive stats: 510hp of power, 725Nm of torque, a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds
The MG Cyberster boasts impressive stats: 510hp of power, 725Nm of torque, a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds
MG Cyberster boasts impressive stats: 510hp of power, 725Nm of torque, a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds

How's it to drive?

The MG Cyberster boasts impressive stats: 510hp of power, 725Nm of torque, a 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 200kmph, making it the fastest MG to date. Powered by a dual-motor setup—one on each axle—it offers all-wheel drive (though a rear-wheel-drive variant is available internationally).

With ‘Super Sport’ mode engaged, it launched cleanly, the AWD system keeping power delivery drama-free
With ‘Super Sport’ mode engaged, it launched cleanly, the AWD system keeping power delivery drama-free.
With ‘Super Sport’ mode engaged, it launched cleanly, the AWD system keeping power delivery drama-free
With ‘Super Sport’ mode engaged, it launched cleanly, the AWD system keeping power delivery drama-free.

I got a chance to drive the Cyberster on the BIC racetrack. With ‘Super Sport’ mode engaged, it launched cleanly, the AWD system keeping power delivery drama-free. The Cyberster launches with silent, neck-snapping urgency — acceleration firmly in supercar territory. Yet, like many performance EVs, it's too quite.

Lean on it harder and the Cyberster reveals its limits — not in speed, but in sensation. The surge of power arrives abruptly rather than in a satisfying, linear swell. The steering, while accurate, doesn’t really talk back to you. But there’s no denying its credentials: it’s blisteringly quick in a straight line, corners with composure, and its brakes are superb — sharp, progressive, and confidence-inspiring. But for all that capability, it struggles to stir the soul. It’s clinical, restrained, and just a little subtle in character for something wearing the sports car badge.

Cyberster launches with silent, neck-snapping urgency — acceleration firmly in supercar territory.
The Cyberster launches with silent, neck-snapping urgency — acceleration firmly in supercar territory.
Cyberster launches with silent, neck-snapping urgency — acceleration firmly in supercar territory.
The Cyberster launches with silent, neck-snapping urgency — acceleration firmly in supercar territory.

The final word:

The MG Cyberster ticks all the boxes for a modern electric performance car — blisteringly quick in a straight line, surefooted through corners, and dressed in head-turning, show-stopping design. Yet, for all its speed and composure, it lacks the emotional spark that defines a true sports car. It’s capable, competent, and unquestionably quick, but also a little too clinical to truly connect with the driver’s heart.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2025, 13:09 pm IST
TAGS: MG MG motor India Car review MG Cyberster

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.