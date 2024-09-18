2024 Hyundai Alcazar drive review: Why would you ever drive it?

Hyundai Alcazar entered into the world at a time when the world itself was trying to find a way out. The year was 2021 and the pandemic was still raging on, redrawing lives and mobility patterns as well. A three-row SUV that was essentially a Creta on steroids and could pack in a family without the need for masks? The idea was great in principle. Over the course of the past three years then, and as the pandemic faded into annals of memory, 75,000 units of the Hyundai Alcazar were sold. Respectable, yes. Blockbuster? Not really.

The latest Hyundai Alcazar remains a good option to drive but with all the feature additions now on the inside, it is promising to make you consider h

The Alcazar’s inherent strength has been its three-rows of seating that can be customised as per need. Its drive trait with both petrol as well as diesel options provided a reliable option. But even as Creta continued to rule the market, the pricier Alcazar wasn’t ever seen as radically compelling. Its last row – the big differentiation in the family – was more for optics than practicality. And eventually, the model settled into an average pace of sales. Well, that was what was. What is, however, is the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar that while still the same proportions, is promising to be a significant step up in its mid-life cycle update.

We at HT Auto got a chance to experience the latest Hyundai Alcazar in Udaipur and from the word go, put up four broad pillars to test it – Looks, comfort, features and drive. So how does the car perform on these crucial factors? Here is the extensive drive review of the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar:

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: What are the changes on the outside like?

Although the 2024 Alcazar retains its dimensions and silhouette from the preceding model, it looks noticeably different due to the changes on the styling front. Gone is that sizeable cascading grille that was littered with chrome elements galore and instead, a stretched radiator grille makes its way in. Flanking it on either side are H-shaped DRLs which are new for the model as well. The headlight casing and lower half of the front bumper too have been reworked.

The latest Alcazar from Hyundai has been made available in nine colour options. This includes two matte shades as well. A neat new feature on the model is a digi card that allows you to not just access the vehicle but drive it without an actual key. This works through iPhones, Samsung devices as well as Apple Watch, and can be shared with up to three other persons by an owner.

The face is now more rounded and just as the appearance of the Alcazar was polarising before, will still continue to be now as well.

On the side, the latest Alcazar brandishes new diamond-cut alloy wheel design on the 18-inch wheels. There is no polarising factor here because this is for sure a better-looking than the blooming-flower-like alloys earlier. Apart from this, though, there is nothing new to report from this angle.

An extended wheelbase is the biggest differentiating factor between the Alcazar and the Creta from Hyundai.

At the back, the taillight design has been revamped entirely and these sure look far better – or at least more modern and lend the SUV a more striking visual appeal. There is a chrome bar running across the length of the trunk door but thankfully, this doesn’t seem like an exercise in over-indulgence.

The rear profile of the latest Alcazar has been reworked extensively and now looks more premium.

Overall, the new Alcazar’s design and styling aren't radical and that’s fine. But it will also continue to divide opinions – neither evoking glazing praise nor hurtful barbs.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: What is it like in the cabin?

A closer look at the steering wheel and dashboard layout inside the latest Hyundai Alcazar.

The Alcazar's claim to fame has always been that it seeks to give all that Creta does and then some more. And that more comes in the form of third-row seating. The latest edition of the model continues to be offered in a six as well as seven-seat layout, and it is still the only Hyundai model in the country to do so.

While also available in the seven-seat layout, the Alcazar is its most comfortable in the six-seat layout as seen here.

Fun fact - company data revealed to us shows that while only 10 per cent of Creta owners are chauffeur driven, this figure is well over 25 per cent in Alcazar. While not surprising, this alone makes the middle-row seats extremely crucial. And Hyundai has understandably reserved the most significant updates for here. The Captain seats in the middle now get additional cushioning and bolstering, complete with a unique manual pullout for additional under-thigh support. Legroom and kneeroom remain adequate and a chauffeur mode allows for the front passenger seat to be adjusted by the person at the back using switches located on the side.

The second row of seats inside the Hyundai Alcazar is fairly comfortable with wing-type headrests, side bolstering on the seats and impressive under-thigh support that can be manually extended.

Additional creature comforts include manual sunblinds, a panoramic sunroof, foldout tray with snap-out cupholders, wireless charging even in the second row and dedicated AC vents. The armrests here, however, wobble under weight and standout as a blemish in an otherwise perfect section of the cabin.

Where the Alcazar continues to underwhelm though are the last rows of seats. Access is now through the two seats in the middle but is still quite an effort for very little reward. Space is minimal, comfort even less so and it is best to confine kids or a pet here. But don't feel too guilty even then because there still are dedicated AC vents, speed-controlling rotary dials and Type-C charging points on either side.

The last row of seats inside the Alcazar still remains more as an SOS option than for practical and daily use by adults.

What is good though is that with all seats up, there is still around 190 litres of cargo space which translates to two carry-on suitcases. The last-row seats can be split-folded for far more luggage area.

The seat layout inside the Alcazar can be customised as per preference. Even with all seats up, the cargo area is good enough for two cabin-size suitcases.

But if you are someone who would much rather spend most of your time driving, then the front section is quite appealing. The dashboard has a premium tan finish and plenty of soft-touch materials to lend the Alcazar a classy touch. The front seats can be electronically adjusted and the driver seat now comes with two-point memory function.

The interface on the dashboard too has been updated and is now a curvilinear cluster packing a 10.25-inch main screen and a 10.25-inch all-digital driver display. The screens are once again top notch in terms of touch response (for main screen) and crisp display. The only holdout here are the thick bezels which make the main screen appear smaller than it actually is.

The tan finish on the seats and the dashboard lend the latest Hyundai Alcazar a very upmarket appeal.

So does the Alcazar then improve upon its comfort and convenience factors? The latest edition is surely focused on improving these aspects and the Koreans have done a good job understanding the intended clientele of the Alcazar.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: How does it drive?

The latest Alcazar is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The former comes with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT while the diesel workhorse is paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic unit.

Our review unit was equipped with the turbo petrol mated to the seven-speed DCT.

The Alcazar remains a solid performer on highways while being practical enough for daily runs too.

There is a familiar feeling of driving a Hyundai SUV when the Alcazar moves and the car remains sure-footed ambling along at moderate speeds. The DCT has been extensively spoken about in the past and deserves the praise it mostly garners. Even when the Alcazar is pushed to higher speeds - and therefore out of its typical comfort zone, the gearbox doesn't stutter to find the right number. The continuation of three drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport - also help customise the drive experience.

Another continuing feather in Alcazar' proverbial cap is that despite its longer proportions, it still tackles corners with a fair degree of enthusiasm. So while a heavier steering provides enough confidence on straight stretches, it is also mighty capable of pushing the car into tight turns.

The only continuing miss on the SUV, however, is the bumpy ride quality on roads that are less than perfect. This is felt on all rows of seating and can be a bit unnerving.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Verdict

The Alcazar wasn't for everyone. It still isn't. And it seems fine with that. If you have a small family and without the need of frequent highway journeys, the Creta still remains the best offering from the Hyundai camp. But where the Alcazar makes perfect sense is if you are mostly chauffeur driven and want something far more than an Ertiga/XL6. It also makes perfect sense if the time-tested Innova Crysta is out of budget. In fact, Alcazar's direct rivalry will continue to be with the likes of Kia Carens and Tata Safari, and in that sense, the updates go well to make it a compelling offering.

