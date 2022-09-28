HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Tiago Ev Races In As An Affordable Battery Car For The Masses

In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses

Tata Tiago EV is the fourth model from the electric portfolio of Tata Motors and also the least priced one.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 28 Sep 2022, 12:32 PM
Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant is at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices for first 10,000 bookings.
1/8
Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV at a starting and introductory price of 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant is at 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices for first 10,000 bookings.
Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV at a starting and introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant is at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices for first 10,000 bookings.
Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV at a starting and introductory price of 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant is at 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices for first 10,000 bookings.
Tata Motors will open reservation window for Tiago EV from October 10 with 2,000 units of the first 10,000 reserved for existing owners of a Tata EV.
2/8
Tata Motors will open reservation window for Tiago EV from October 10 with 2,000 units of the first 10,000 reserved for existing owners of a Tata EV.
Tata Motors will open reservation window for Tiago EV from October 10 with 2,000 units of the first 10,000 reserved for existing owners of a Tata EV.
Tata Motors will open reservation window for Tiago EV from October 10 with 2,000 units of the first 10,000 reserved for existing owners of a Tata EV.
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
3/8
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
Tiago EV will come with two range figures. The 24 kWh battery is good for 315 km range. There is also a 19.2 kWh battery pack for around 250 kms range.
4/8
Tiago EV will come with two range figures. The 24 kWh battery is good for 315 km range. There is also a 19.2 kWh battery pack for around 250 kms range.
Tiago EV will come with two range figures. The 24 kWh battery is good for 315 km range. There is also a 19.2 kWh battery pack for around 250 kms range.
Tiago EV will come with two range figures. The 24 kWh battery is good for 315 km range. There is also a 19.2 kWh battery pack for around 250 kms range.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.09 kmpl
₹6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev
 
₹14 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tiago EV is also packed to the brim with features and the list includes automatic transmission as standard, eight-speaker Harman system, rain-sensing wipers, among others.
5/8
Tiago EV is also packed to the brim with features and the list includes automatic transmission as standard, eight-speaker Harman system, rain-sensing wipers, among others.
Tiago EV is also packed to the brim with features and the list includes automatic transmission as standard, eight-speaker Harman system, rain-sensing wipers, among others.
Tiago EV is also packed to the brim with features and the list includes automatic transmission as standard, eight-speaker Harman system, rain-sensing wipers, among others.
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
A look at the dashboard layout inside the Tiago EV which is largely similar to the layout inside the regular Tiago.
6/8
A look at the dashboard layout inside the Tiago EV which is largely similar to the layout inside the regular Tiago.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the Tiago EV which is largely similar to the layout inside the regular Tiago.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the Tiago EV which is largely similar to the layout inside the regular Tiago.
There is a rotary dial instead of a gear lever inside Tiago EV. Automatic transmission is standard across all variants of the car.
7/8
There is a rotary dial instead of a gear lever inside Tiago EV. Automatic transmission is standard across all variants of the car.
There is a rotary dial instead of a gear lever inside Tiago EV. Automatic transmission is standard across all variants of the car.
There is a rotary dial instead of a gear lever inside Tiago EV. Automatic transmission is standard across all variants of the car.
Tiago EV is identical in terms of dimensions to Tiago and therefore, space on the inside should be identical as well.
8/8
Tiago EV is identical in terms of dimensions to Tiago and therefore, space on the inside should be identical as well.
Tiago EV is identical in terms of dimensions to Tiago and therefore, space on the inside should be identical as well.
Tiago EV is identical in terms of dimensions to Tiago and therefore, space on the inside should be identical as well.
First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 12:13 PM IST
TAGS: Tiago EV Tata Motors Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
Best time to buy a Tata car? Offers on Nexon, Harrier, Safari and more
Best time to buy a Tata car? Offers on Nexon, Harrier, Safari and more
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Sibling rivalry
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Sibling rivalry

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city