In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
Tata Tiago EV is the fourth model from the electric portfolio of Tata Motors and also the least priced one.
Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV at a starting and introductory price of ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant is at ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). These are introductory prices for first 10,000 bookings.
Tata Motors will open reservation window for Tiago EV from October 10 with 2,000 units of the first 10,000 reserved for existing owners of a Tata EV.
Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
Tiago EV will come with two range figures. The 24 kWh battery is good for 315 km range. There is also a 19.2 kWh battery pack for around 250 kms range.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Tiago Nrg
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.09 kmpl
₹6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev
₹14 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Tiago EV is also packed to the brim with features and the list includes automatic transmission as standard, eight-speaker Harman system, rain-sensing wipers, among others.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the Tiago EV which is largely similar to the layout inside the regular Tiago.
There is a rotary dial instead of a gear lever inside Tiago EV. Automatic transmission is standard across all variants of the car.
Tiago EV is identical in terms of dimensions to Tiago and therefore, space on the inside should be identical as well.
First Published Date: 28 Sep 2022, 12:13 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS