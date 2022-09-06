In pics: Mahindra Scorpio Classic

1/8

Mahindra has launched the facelift version of the previous generation Scorpio, the Scorpio Classic. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic not only comes with superficial upgrades but mechanical ones as well. The SUV is offered in two variants, S and S11 priced at ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹ 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.