In pics: Mahindra Scorpio Classic
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.
Mahindra has launched the facelift version of the previous generation Scorpio, the Scorpio Classic. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic not only comes with superficial upgrades but mechanical ones as well. The SUV is offered in two variants, S and S11 priced at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
Mahindra has redesigned the front grille and has put the new logo. It has also created a new bumper for the SUV.
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic sits on 17-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish. The SUV also features a new 'Scorpio' badge on the side doors
The back of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic sports a tower LED tail lamp design along with the Scorpio Classic rear-side badge and the logo of Mahindra.
The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic flaunts a new nine-inch infotainment screen that runs on Android.
The instrument cluster of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic along with dashboard and centre console come with wooden inserts. The cabin of the SUV is finished in a black and beige combination.
The nine-ich infotainment screen of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV also supports screen mirroring.
Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic sports a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor paired with the six-speed MT that sports a new cable shift technology. It comes with an RWD setup. The powertrain of the SUV creates a power output of 130 bhp of power and a peak torque of 300 Nm.
First Published Date: 06 Sep 2022, 15:06 PM IST
