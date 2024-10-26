HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: This Rolls Royce Phantom Gets A Solid 18 Carat Gold Bar In The Cabin

In Pics: This Rolls Royce Phantom gets a solid 18-carat gold bar in the cabin

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2024, 17:15 PM
The 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ is a limited-edition model inspired by ‘Goldfinger’, the 1964 James Bond film. Echoing the original
Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Goldfinger
1/10

Inspired by the 1964 film ‘Goldfinger’, the 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended showcases a distinctive black and yellow design, gold-plated elements and multiple film references and a lot more.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Goldfinger

rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
2/10
Rolls-Royce has matched the car’s yellow tone to the 1937 Phantom III seen on-screen, with a two-tone black and yellow design flowing around the car. 
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
3/10
The cabin of the Goldfinger gets a Navy leather and Royal Walnut veneer theme in order to highlight the gold touches on the interior. There are special Gold-plated details on air vents and treadplates. Goldfinger’s line, “This is Gold, Mr. Bond...” is embossed on the glovebox lid as a discreet film reference.
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
4/10
Not just this, but there is also an illuminated 18-carat gold bar hidden within the centre console. There are special Gold-plated details on air vents and treadplates as well. Goldfinger’s line, “This is Gold, Mr. Bond...” is embossed on the glovebox lid as a discreet film reference.
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
5/10
A replica of Goldfinger’s golf putter is mounted in the boot, along with a 007-logo projector in the luggage area. During the Stoke Park scene, Bond is nearly caught interfering with the Phantom III by Oddjob, who loads Goldfinger’s golf clubs and a harlequin umbrella into the boot. 
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
6/10
In this car, the rear door umbrellas have been finished in red, blue, green and yellow colours similar to the movie. A total of three years of continuous development was required to accomplish this project, says Rolls-Royce.
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
7/10
Black 21-inch wheels with floating silver hubcaps draw inspiration from the original Phantom III Sedanca de Ville.
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
8/10
The Spirit of Ecstasy figure, gold-plated in 18-carat gold, nods to Goldfinger's plot of smuggling gold.
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
9/10
Delivered to a collector in England, the Phantom Extended ‘Goldfinger’ offers a tribute to Bond’s cinematic history, combining Rolls-Royce’s craftsmanship with details for fans of the iconic film.
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
10/10
The vehicle’s license plate, ‘AU 1,’ refers to the periodic symbol for Gold. There are also Royal Walnut picnic tables that have 22-carat gold inlays with a 0.1 mm depth which portray a fictional map of 'Fort Knox'.
rolls royce phantom extended goldfinger
First Published Date: 26 Oct 2024, 17:15 PM IST
TAGS: rolls royce rolls royce phantom phantom

