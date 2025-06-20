In pics: Land Rover Defender gets Trophy Edition
- Land Rover has launched the Defender 110 Trophy Edition. The already rugged SUV goes even more hardcore.
Land Rover has introduced the Defender 110 Trophy Edition, a special variant of its rugged SUV developed to coincide with the launch of the global Defender Trophy competition..
Inside the cabin, the Trophy Edition maintains the Defender’s utilitarian layout while introducing subtle design enhancements. It features Ebony Windsor Leather upholstery and illuminated treadplates.
The exposed Cross Car Beam, a signature design element, is painted to match the exterior body colour and includes laser-etched endcaps with Trophy branding, reinforcing the vehicle’s exclusive character.
The Trophy Edition is based on the standard Defender 110 platform but features a set of enhancements.
It is available in two heritage-inspired paint options, Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green, which pay homage to earlier Defender models used in remote expeditions and rural environments. These colours can also be paired with an optional Matte Protective Film for added scratch and scuff protection during off-road use.
A Gloss Black finish is applied to key areas, including the bonnet, lower bodysides, brake callipers and rear recovery eyes, giving the vehicle a more assertive appearance. Trophy-specific decals on the bonnet, C-pillars and rear badging further distinguish this limited edition.
The Defender 110 Trophy Edition comes fitted with 20-inch Gloss Black alloy wheels equipped with all-terrain tyres designed to perform in a variety of surface conditions.
Other enhancements include a dark rear scuff plate, gloss black wheel arch protection, and a black front undershield, all of which reinforce the vehicle’s off-road readiness.
A suite of optional accessories adds to its expedition appeal. These include an expedition roof rack for added storage, a black deployable roof ladder to access roof-mounted gear, and a side-mounted gear carrier for carrying wet or muddy items.
Customers can also choose to add a raised air intake for improved dust filtration and front and rear classic mud flaps for better protection in challenging terrain.
First Published Date: 20 Jun 2025, 16:59 PM IST
