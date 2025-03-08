Women’s Day 2025: Female motorsport athletes ‘breaking barriers’ you should know about

Motorsport was never about only men behind the wheel or handlebar, basking in the laurels. Racing is a sport that invites every one with talent and the right skillset to make it big, gender notwithstanding. However, there’s no denying that motorsport has been a male-dominated space for decades. That has changed over the years, more so in India, where women have made a mark not only at the domestic level but globally as well.

This International Women’s Day, here are six Indian women motorsport athletes who are making a difference.

10-year-old Atiqa Mir is the first Asian to be signed by the Formula 1 Academy for its driver program

Atiqa Mir

10-year-old Atiqa Mir is a karting sensation and the first Asian to be signed by the Formula 1 Academy for its driver program. Atiqa is one of only three girls chosen by F1 Academy worldwide in the Mini Category. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Mir is representing the Formula 1 Academy at the Champions of the Future Academy Program Championship with six rounds in Europe and the Middle East. Having showcased her mettle in karting, Atiqa will also compete in the World Series Karting. She is now a part of an elite club of female racers, and her stint at the F1 Academy will get her one step closer to becoming a driver in Formula 1, the pinnacle of motorsport.

14-year-old Nithila Das has been acing multiple disciplines including MTB track, motocross track, and the racetrack

Nithila Das

Popularly known as the “MTB Girl", 14-year-old Nithila Das makes the MTB track, motocross track, and the racetrack seem like a child’s play. The young athlete has been acing multiple disciplines and has amassed over 150 podium finishes. The young star claimed the TVS One Make Women’s Championship title in 2023, proving her dominance on the tarmac. She also became the Ohvale MiniGP National Champion in 2022. The racer competed in the motocross and supercross disciplines, taking the national titles in the JR SX1 and SX2 categories in 2024. She was crowned the Indian Supercross League’s Fastest Girl title last year.

The 25-year-old from Kerala has become the first woman from her state to participate in the Formula 1 Academy

Salva Marjan

Inspired by Formula 1 veterans Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, Kerala’s Salva Marjan dreamed of getting into the F1 driver’s seat herself one day. Captivated by the speed, precision, and thrill of the track, the motorsport athlete has chosen racing as her career path and has become the first woman from her state to participate in the Formula 1 Academy. The 25-year-old started her career in 2018 with Formula LGB racing and progressed to compete in the F1 Indian and F4 UAE championships in 2023. Salva is now looking to fulfil the F1 dream and has moved to the UAE for better training and opportunities.

Salma Ajaz Baig clinched the TVS India One Make Championship 2024 in the Women’s Category in 2024 and is one of the most promising motorsport stars to watch out for

Saimah Ajaz Baig

Another rising star in Indian motorsports, Saimah Ajaz Baig, clinched the TVS India One Make Championship 2024 in the Women’s Category. She dominated the track with her exceptional skill and even secured podium finishes at the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024, claiming third and fourth place in the Stock 165 cc Girls Category. Saimah continues to be one of the most prominent athletes to watch out for with her impressive track record, making her upcoming motorsport journey even more interesting.

Aishwarya Pissay has 11 national titles and historic wins at the FIM Bajas World Cup in both the women's and junior categories

Aishwarya Pissay

One of the biggest names in motorsport, Aishwarya Pissay, has not only made a mark for herself in Indian motorsport but is also representing India at global championships. She is Asia's first woman to clinch three world titles in two-wheeler racing and is India's only three-time two-wheeler World Champion. Pissay has 11 national titles and historic wins at the FIM Bajas World Cup in both the women's and junior categories, making her a force to reckon with. Aishwarya has time and again shown her incredible discipline and passion for racing that is taking her to newer heights. The next quest? It’s the Dakar Rally that she wants to conquer.

Anushriya Gulati's most recent win came in the RAAT Thailand Rally Championship (Women's) 2024 in Bangkok

Anushriya Gulati

Bitten by the adventure bug quite early on, Anushriya Gulati has had a stellar record of winning on the track. The racer bagged the win for McLaren drive in the United Kingdom GT CUP and also was the only Indian woman to qualify for the Formula Women Championship back in 2022. She won the Indian National Rally Championship 2023 (INRC) in 2023 while taking the win in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship for the Women and Rookie categories. Her most recent win came in the RAAT Thailand Rally Championship (Women's) 2024 in Bangkok. The Indian racer was honoured by the King of Thailand, as she dominated the championship representing India against five other countries.

