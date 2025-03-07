HT Auto
Women's Day 2025: More women buying cars, says report. Here are the hot favourites

07 Mar 2025
  • Women in India are increasingly achieving financial independence with a surge in car ownership.
A new report by Spinny states that the country is seeing a significant increase in the number of women who own cars.
A new report by Spinny states that the country is seeing a significant increase in the number of women who own cars.

Over the years, women in India have taken significant strides toward financial independence, and their growing presence in the automotive sector is a testament to this transformation. A recent report by Spinny highlights a remarkable surge in women car buyers, underscoring their increasing confidence in vehicle ownership.

According to the reported data, women constituted 26 per cent of its customer base in 2024, up from 16 per cent in 2023. By March 2025, this figure reached an impressive 46 per cent, demonstrating a shift in purchasing trends and societal norms. This trend signals a new era where women are not only driving cars but also driving change in the industry.

What Women Want in a Car

The report sheds light on the preferences of women buyers, with 60 per cent favouring automatic hatchbacks due to their ease of use. Compact SUVs also enjoy popularity with 18 per cent of women opting for those. The most sought-after car models include the Renault Kwid, Hyundai Grand i10 and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Also Read : Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber get CNG options. Here's how much extra you have to shell out

The largest number of women buying cars is located in Delhi-NCR with 48 per cent of women buyers. This is followed closely by Mumbai at 46 per cent. In Bengaluru, 41 per cent of car buyers are women and the number in Pune stands at 39 per cent.

Interestingly, non-metro cities such as Lucknow and Jaipur are also witnessing growth with a 20 per cent rise in women buyers. The average age of women purchasing cars ranges between 30 to 40 years, indicating that young professionals are making independent automotive choices to support their lifestyles.

Also Read : New Maruti Swift joins actor Shraddha Kapoor’s garage alongside her Lamborghini

A Paradigm Shift in the Industry

The rising number of female car buyers signifies a broader societal change, highlighting women’s increasing financial independence and willingness to break traditional norms. As more women take the wheel, both literally and figuratively, the industry is adapting to their preferences, prioritising trust, convenience and personalisation in car-buying experiences.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2025, 15:25 PM IST
