HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen To Restart Production In Its German Ev Factories: Report

Volkswagen to restart production in its German EV factories: Report

Volkswagen had paused operations in its German EV factories due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Mar 2022, 11:26 AM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Volkswagen has reportedly announced it will resume manufacturing at its German electric vehicle factories next week. Volkswagen had paused production in its German plants last month, blaming the Russian-Ukraine conflict as the reason for the decision.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess had stated prior to the halt that the company has created a special task force to look into the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on the supply chain. Earlier this week, the auto major shared its intention to continue the pause. It was reportedly said the factory located in Zwickau would not start work until April due to a lack of parts. The Dresden factory would also continue to halt work until April, it was reported.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 35 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Volkswagen T-roc (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen T-roc
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 21.35 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | Volkswagen warns risks, impacts from Russia-Ukraine conflict)

Previously, Diess had stated the global auto industry which is still recovering from the nagging pandemic days and ongoing semiconductor shortage may feel the burn of the Russia-Ukraine war and if the conflict is stretched, the European economies will suffer more. It will take longer to recover from these crises, mentioned the CEO earlier. The blockages in the supply chain because of the war will lead to scarcity of materials leading to an increase in prices.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen had announced its decision to suspend its operation in Russia. Many automakers such as Honda, Hyundai, Volvo, Porsche, General Motors, Ford and Harley-Davidson declared to pause their operations in Russia after its Ukraine invasion.

(Also read | Volkswagen aims to sell 120,000 ID.Buzz electric vans globally every year)  

Volkswagen's Zwickau plant manufactures some of the auto company's significant EV models such as Audi Q4 e-tron, Cupra Born, ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 EVs. The ID.3 electric vehicle is also produced at the Dresden factory. The company also added production at its plant in Bratislava, Slovakia, has resumed this week. This factory was also shut down due to issues with supply chain logistics.

 

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2022, 11:26 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Russia Ukraine EV EVs Audi Q4 e-tron Electric mobility Electric vehicles Electric vehicle semiconductor shortage Porsche General Motors Volvo Hyundai For Honda
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Petrol prices in many parts of the world are at staggeringly high levels.
Oil prices at a record: Per-litre petrol price in India vs major countries
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil of the Indian Navy with his Limited Edition Interceptor 650.
Royal Enfield starts deliveries of special edition Interceptor 650, Continental
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?
Oben Rorr comes with an eye-catching design.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle launched at 99,999, promises 200 km range

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

No Sunday drives in Mumbai this weekend as police to shut traffic. Here's why
No Sunday drives in Mumbai this weekend as police to shut traffic. Here's why
Volkswagen to restart production in its German EV factories: Report
Volkswagen to restart production in its German EV factories: Report
Tesla plans 15,000-person party at new Austin plant but neighbors see red
Tesla plans 15,000-person party at new Austin plant but neighbors see red
Indians paid ₹1,899 crore for traffic violations in 2021, Delhi tops the list
Indians paid 1,899 crore for traffic violations in 2021, Delhi tops the list
Uber adds New York's iconic yellow cabs to its app network
Uber adds New York's iconic yellow cabs to its app network

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city