Volkswagen aims to sell 120,000 ID. Buzz electric vans globally every year

Volkswagen aims to sell around 120,000 units of the ID. Buzz electric van around the world every year. The US being its largest focus market for the EV, the German automaker aims to sell 100,000 units of ID. Buzz in the country every year, as Scott Keogh, Volkswagen Group of America CEO has said.

he also said that Volkswagen is witnessing high demand for the EV.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz comes as the modern electric iteration of the iconic Microbus. The electric van will go on sale in the third quarter of this year in Europe. In the US, the automaker will start selling this EV in 2024. Advance orders for the European market will start in May this year. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz comes available in different variants including a five-seater standard-wheelbase one and a seven-seater long-wheelbase model.

The Volkswagen ID. Buz comes as one of the most interesting electric vehicles from the German automaker in the US. The company itself claims the ID. Buzz as its most emotional ID badged electric vehicle. Volkswagen believes that it will become one of the bestsellers soon after launch. considering its retro-futuristic value.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is built n Volkswagen's MEB platform. Available in both ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo variants, the EV will be manufactured at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' plant in Hanover in Germany. The automaker has also confirmed plans for an I. Buzz camper van that will be christened as ID. California. Apart from that a level 4self-driving variant meant for ride-hailing and delivery services is also on the card. It is expected to debut sometime in 2025.

Volkswagen aims to become a major player in the global electric vehicle market and the ID. Buzz is expected to play a key role in that strategy for the brand.

