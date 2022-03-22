HT Auto
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup to offer up to 512 km range

Ford is gearing up to launch the electric pickup truck soon.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2022, 04:30 PM
File photo of Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. (Ford)
File photo of Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. (Ford)
File photo of Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. (Ford)
File photo of Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

Ford has declared the estimated EPA ranges for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. These numbers are for the standard range as well as the extended range. The all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck is going to be launched this year.

The units of the EV are also getting prepared for deliveries.

Ford shared the F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery can give a user an EPA-estimated range of 514 km while the F-150 Lightning Platinum will offer a driver an EPA-estimated range of 482 km.

Last year, Ford announced reservations for its electric pickup truck have touched two lakh and hence it had stopped taking any further reservations. Initially, the automaker had plans to produce around 70,000 to 80,000 models of the electric pickup truck annually.

(Also read | Ford may run EV, ICE as separate business. What could it mean? )

In previous reports, Ford also had revealed the EV's ability to power homes during outages and recently, it partnered with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) Corp. to test the viability of the electric pickup truck powering homes in California where storms and wildfires often lead to a blackout that lasts for days. The latter which is one of the largest natural gas and electric energy company shared it will use five of these electric vehicles to test this.

With plans to take on Tesla, Ford is also aggressively investing in electrification. To expand its EV lineup, the automaker has planned an investment of $20 billion in the next few years. This investment is intended to redesign the carmaker's facilities across the world to make it ready to manufacture electric vehicles in the future. Apart from F-150 Lightning electric vehicle, Ford offers the electric version of its Mustang. Ford is also investing $11 billion to build three EV battery facilities.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2022, 04:30 PM IST
