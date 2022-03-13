HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Warns Of Risks, Impacts From Russia Ukraine Conflict

Volkswagen warns of risks, impacts from Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia-Ukraine war has led to carmakers scrambling to find alternative sources of vital parts made in Ukraine such as wire harnesses, from countries such as China and Mexico.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2022, 02:33 PM
File phot - A Volkswagen logo is used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
File phot - A Volkswagen logo is used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
File phot - A Volkswagen logo is used for representational purpose only. (REUTERS)
File phot - A Volkswagen logo is used for representational purpose only.

While German carmaker Volkswagen has doubled its operating profit in 2021, the company has warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on supply chains could hit business this year in various unforeseen ways. The conflict has lead to halting of assembly lines and breaking complex supply chains.

This has led to carmakers scrambling to find alternative sources of vital parts made in Ukraine such as wire harnesses, from as far afield as China and Mexico.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

"The conflict. . has an impact on the entire global economy, on raw materials, on supply chains and therefore on our company," Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz told journalists after publishing preliminary 2021 results, Reuters reported.

Also read | Volkswagen's profit increases despite selling fewer cars last year

He further stated that the impact of this conflict cannot be conclusively assessed at this point in time, adding the group was currently working on tapping other suppliers in Eastern Europe and North Africa to obtain wire harnesses.

As Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation", it worries Volkswagen about a risk that these latest developments will have a negative impact on its business. However, the company proposed to raise its annual dividend by more than half to 7.50 euros per ordinary share and 7.56 euros per preferred share for 2021, after operating profit doubled to 19.3 billion euros ($21.1 billion) last year.

Also read | Russia-Ukraine war fallout could be worse than pandemic: Volkswagen CEO

The move of doubling of operating profit in 2021 was made, thanks to higher prices and a more favorable product mix, the company said, adding it expects an operating margin on sales of 7.0%-8.5% in 2022, compared with 7.7% in 2021. Sales are forecast to rise 8%-13% in 2022, compared with a 12.3% increase to 250 billion euros in 2021.

However, this guidance is subject to change depending on further development of the war in Ukraine and in particular the impact on the group's supply chains and the global economy as a whole.

(with inputs from Reuters)

 

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2022, 02:33 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city