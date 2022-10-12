Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Ola Electric's scooters might have been a huge success in the Indian market but many people are still facing quite a bit of issue with their scooters. Here, is one of the most recent ones, Sanjeev Jain who recently bought an Ola S1 Pro reported that the front fork of his electric scooter broke within six days of taking delivery.

Sanjeev shared this and the pictures of the scooter in a Facebook post on a group Ola Electric Public Group. The pictures show his S1 Pro finished in red colour with a broken front suspension. He further reported that this happened when he started to ride the scooter in his colony.

(Also read: Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 will come with Party Mode feature: Check details)

This is not the first time that this issue has been reported online. Earlier, there have been reports where the front suspension broke after hitting a pothole or a speed breaker. Needless to say that this can be very dangerous.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ola Electric has already faced a lot of criticism for having quality issues with its scooters. There were glitches and software errors, most of which the manufacturer solved by pushing a software update and with MoveOS 2. Moreover, the build quality is still questionable with panel gaps and the rubber mats not fitting well. Because the S1 Pro and S1 are fairly new to the market, it is still not known how well they age after taking the abuse of being used daily on our Indian roads.

The manufacturer is now working on rolling out MoveOS 3 for its electric scooters. It will be launched on Diwali, this year. Ola has started releasing teasers of the features that will be launched with the update. There will be acceleration sounds and probably some kind of Party mode feature. Ola might also launch a more affordable electric scooter and accessories.

First Published Date: