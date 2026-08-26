Mini India launches ‘Mod My Mini’ customisation programme with over 2.5 million possible combinations

Mini India has launched a new official vehicle customisation programme called ‘Mod My Mini’, giving customers the freedom to personalise their Cooper and Countryman models with a wide range of colours, decals and accessories.

Built around the brand's belief that no two Minis should look the same, the programme offers more than 2.5 million possible customisation combinations. Customers can personalise both new and existing Minis, turning their cars into a more individual expression of their personality.

Customise almost every exterior detail

The ‘Mod My Mini’ programme offers a curated selection of official customisation options, including signature paint shades, thematic decals and original Mini accessories.

Owners can modify several exterior elements, including the roof, mirror caps, spoilers and even the brake calipers. Customers can also choose from more than 100 classic Mini paint shades, allowing for a wide variety of visual combinations.

The extensive range of options means that buyers can create a Mini that looks distinctly different from others on the road, whether they prefer a subtle personalised look or a more eye-catching design.

Mod My Mini offers over 2.5 million combinations of colours and accessories.

Factory-Backed Personalisation

Mini says the new programme has been developed to offer customers greater freedom while retaining the quality and finish associated with official Mini accessories and upgrades.

Speaking about the launch, Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said that Mini has always been about more than simply getting from one place to another.

"Mini has never been just a mode of transport; it is a declaration of personal style. We firmly believe that no two Minis on the road should look the same, which is why the 'Mod My Mini' programme puts the design canvas directly into the hands of our owners."

He added that the programme gives customers an unprecedented level of factory-backed customisation, allowing them to define the identity of their vehicles according to their individual preferences.

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24-Month warranty on official decals

To offer additional peace of mind, all official decals installed under the ‘Mod My Mini’ programme will come with a 24-month warranty from the date of installation.

Customers can approach their nearest Mini Authorised Dealer to explore the available options, check the availability of specific parts and begin the customisation process.

Mini currently has 17 sales touchpoints across 16 cities in India. Its service network is integrated with the wider BMW Group India aftersales network, which has 51 touchpoints across 36 cities.

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