Living In Mumbai? Soon You Might Not Be Able To Drive Your Vehicle. Here's Why

Living in Mumbai? Soon you might not be able to drive your vehicle. Here’s why

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jan 2025, 08:44 AM
The Bombay High Court ordered the government of Maharashtra to evaluate the feasibility of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles and allow residents
Pollution
In order to curb air pollution, Maharastra government is looking at banning petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai (Photo is representational)
In order to curb air pollution, Maharastra government is looking at banning petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai (Photo is representational)

The state government of Maharashtra, in an ambitious attempt to check rising pollution levels, may soon take the decision to ban the petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai, the commercially-busy capital of India. A report by Reuters stated that the State has formed a committee to determine the viability of allowing electric vehicles and those that run on compressed natural gas to ply in the city in a bid to improve the deteriorating air quality.

According to an open-source air quality monitoring platform, there has been relatively worsening air quality in Mumbai over the years, with AQI having an increase of 12 per cent since 2020. Vehicle emissions, traffic congestion, and large construction projects have contributed significantly to the problem. Continuation of the overuse of vehicles during the pandemic phase, coupled with urban infrastructure construction, is causing the situation to become grave and increase the urgency for sustainable transport solutions.

Also Read : Maharashtra govt could mandate reserved parking spaces to own a car in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court ordered the government of Maharashtra to evaluate the feasibility of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles. The state complied by constituting a seven-member expert committee as included in a government order dated January 22. The panel is expected to present its report in three months.

"Vehicular emission is one of the main sources of air pollution. The roads in Mumbai metropolitan region are choked with vehicles and density of the vehicles on the roads is alarming," the court said in an order on January 9.

Challenges in implementation

Though the suggested ban aims at upgrading the air quality, it raises questions of practicality. Currently, Mumbai lacks an adequate electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, with only a few charging stations. The metro rail network in Mumbai is still expanding. A ban of such type could disturb day-to-day operations, especially for industries and people dependent upon personal vehicles.

The state is also considering complementary measuresthatmayhelp mitigateurban challenges. Earlier, another proposed policytargetedtheregulationoflicensedparking spacesinabidtocheck congestion andimprove urban planning.

Also Read : Delhi pollution: BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban returns

Mumbai's battle against the issue of air quality is a more extensive issue for cities in India, most of which rank among the world's most polluted. New Delhi, for example, often exceeds acceptable limits for AQI levels during the winter. Electric vehicles and sustainability-boosting policies could blaze a new trail for other cities facing similar challenges. If passed, the proposed ban would indeed be a courageous leap toward sustainability; however, practical considerations must come to bear, as immense investments in infrastructure are required to ensure success.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2025, 08:44 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle vehicular pollution

