Delhi pollution: BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban returns

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2025, 08:39 AM
  • This is the second time the ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars has been implemented this month.
Delhi pollution BS3 petrol BS4 diesel car ban
As pollution levels spiked once again in the national capital, the strict measures under Graded Response Action Plan has been implemented in Delhi. Vehicles with BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel certifications will not be allowed to ply during this phase. (PTI)
Delhi pollution BS3 petrol BS4 diesel car ban
As pollution levels spiked once again in the national capital, the strict measures under Graded Response Action Plan has been implemented in Delhi. Vehicles with BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel certifications will not be allowed to ply during this phase.

The ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars is back in Delhi after Stage 3 measured under the Centre's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented again in the national capital from Thursday night. The Commission for Air Quality Management, a central panel which monitors pollution levels in Delhi and suggests corrective measures, announced the decision to implement GRAP Stage 3 norms after Delhi's air quality index (AQI) breached the 350 mark once again on Thursday (January 9).

This is the second time the ban on polluting vehicles has been enforced in the national capital within a month. Earlier, the CAQM was forced to implement the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions on January 3 after rising pollution spiked the AQI levels in the city. It was revoked within two days after pollution levels dropped.

Also Read : Nitin Gadkari promises to free Delhi of pollution in five years. Here's how

GRAP Stage 3: Vehicle ban rules

Under the new GRAP norms, plying BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles is restricted in Delhi-NCR. However, the restrictions do not apply for commuters with disabilities. All non-essential BS 4 diesel-run commercial vehicles are also restricted to ply on the streets of the national capital during this phase The GRAP Stage 2 of the response plan does not entail a ban on the usage of private BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel-powered cars.

Delhi vehicle ban: Dos and don'ts

Violating the CAQM order by plying BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel car could lead to heavy traffic fine. For those who flout the GRAP norms could face traffic fine of 20,000. For the rest of the ICE vehicles with acceptable emission standards will also require to carry valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) do avoid traffic fine of 10,000.

Delhi also does not allow petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel cars older than 15 years. They could be impounded and the owners could face hefty fine if found using them during this phase.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2025, 08:39 AM IST
TAGS: pollution Delhi pollution

