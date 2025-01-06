Delhi pollution: BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel car ban lifted as air quality improves

BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel car owners will be able to take their vehicles out from today (January 6) in Delhi after the air quality in the national capital improved. On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 measures in Delhi which bans use of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles to curb pollution. The Centre's panel monitoring Delhi's pollution levels, was forced to bring back the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions on Friday (January 3) after rising pollution spiked the air quality index (AQI) levels in the city.

On January 5 evening, the CAQM announced its decision to remove the ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles. The decision was taken after the AQI in Delhi reached 339 points which is considered ‘very poor’. According to the GRAP stages, the two most extreme measures are implemented to reduce pollution levels by restricting movement of polluting vehicles, including the commercial ones which run on diesel. Delhi's AQI has remained ‘very poor’ or higher in recent weeks which led the CAQM to implement these strict measures thrice in three months.

Under the new GRAP norms, plying BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles is restricted in Delhi-NCR. However, the restrictions do not apply for commuters with disabilities. All non-essential BS 4 diesel-run commercial vehicles are also restricted to ply on the streets of the national capital during this phase The GRAP Stage 2 of the response plan does not entail a ban on the usage of private BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel-powered cars.

Nitin Gadkari plans to free Delhi from pollution in 5 years

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has recently promised to free Delhi from pollution in the next five years. He has announced an investment of ₹12,500 crore to develop the national capital's transport network and reduce pollution levels in coming days. He said, “Our government brought electric buses, cars, and scooters, as 40 percent of Delhi's pollution is caused by fossil fuels. We brought CNG (vehicles) as well and we will free Delhi from pollution in 5 years."

Lifting ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars does not mean all vehicles with compatible with the emission norms will be allowed to ply. Petrol vehicle older than 15 years and diesel cars older than 15 years will remain under scrutiny of Delhi Traffic Police. They could be impounded and the owners could face hefty fine. It is also important to note that to avoid scrutiny, vehicle owners should also carry a valid Pollution Under Control certificate, failing which one may have to pay a fine of ₹10,000.

