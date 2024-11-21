Delhi pollution: Key tips to improve your car cabin AQI during smog season

As Delhi-NCR has been facing severe smog with the AQI reaching an all-time high level, it is imperative to keep the air quality inside your home better. While many people have been using indoor plants, and air purifiers to keep the the air quality inside their homes better than outside, it is important to keep the air quality better inside the car cabins as well, because vehicle owners spend quite some time inside their cars.

The car cabins can be kept clean and fresh by adopting some methods. Replacement of cleaning cabin air filters, maintaining the air conditioning system, keeping the intake vents clean, using in-car air purifiers, vacuuming the car interior, and using AC in recirculating mode are some of the key methods to keep the car cabin air clean and fresh.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

In fact, many of these practices are part of basic regular maintenance works a vehicle owner should always follow. While many car owners opt for professional services for these, actually such maintenance works can be performed at home by the owner himself or herself.

Also Read : Delhi pollution: Here are top 5 affordable EVs you can buy to help keep environment clean

Here is a quick look at key tips on how to improve the car cabin AQI during this smog season.