Delhi pollution: Key tips to improve your car cabin AQI during smog season
- Here are some key tips on how to improve the car cabin AQI during this smog season.
As Delhi-NCR has been facing severe smog with the AQI reaching an all-time high level, it is imperative to keep the air quality inside your home better. While many people have been using indoor plants, and air purifiers to keep the the air quality inside their homes better than outside, it is important to keep the air quality better inside the car cabins as well, because vehicle owners spend quite some time inside their cars.
The car cabins can be kept clean and fresh by adopting some methods. Replacement of cleaning cabin air filters, maintaining the air conditioning system, keeping the intake vents clean, using in-car air purifiers, vacuuming the car interior, and using AC in recirculating mode are some of the key methods to keep the car cabin air clean and fresh.
In fact, many of these practices are part of basic regular maintenance works a vehicle owner should always follow. While many car owners opt for professional services for these, actually such maintenance works can be performed at home by the owner himself or herself.
Here is a quick look at key tips on how to improve the car cabin AQI during this smog season.
Keeping the car's cabin air filter clean is one of the key basic maintenance. It is a key part of the cabin's ventilation system. It filters the dust particles coming through the intake system of the car air conditioning system, which channels air into the cabin of the vehicle. Taking the AC filter out periodically and cleaning it is necessary to ensure the cabin air remains clean. Also, doing this ensures the car's AC functions properly. If the air filter is too dirty, then it is time to replace it with a new one.
In a situation when the air quality index had reached nearly 500, surpassing the maximum threshold of safe level by multiple numbers, it is best to use an in-car air purifier, which along with the windows rolled up and the air conditioning system turned on, will further improve the in-cabin air quality. While some cars available in the Indian market come with an inbuilt air purifier, a majority don't. Hence, it is recommended to buy an aftermarket in-car air purifier that can be used inside the cabin of the vehicle. There is a wide range of car cabin air purifiers available in the aftermarket, which remove allergens, pollutants, and odours.
Keeping the car's cabin clean is one of the basic maintenance practices any vehicle owner should follow. The car cabin accumulates a lot of dust and dirt if not cleaned on a regular basis. These can result in odour and bacteria. It is recommended to clean the cabin using a car interior cleaner and vacuum cleaner every week. Doing that will not only keep the allergens, pollutants, and odours away from the cabin but will enhance the interior hygiene as well. Besides that, this also keeps the cabin components in good shape for a longer period.
