Delhi pollution: Here are top 5 affordable EVs you can buy to help keep environment clean
Delhi's air quality has slipped to the "severe plus" category, compelling officials to impose restrictions on vehicle movement and ban some older vehicles operated on previous emission standards. While many of the outdated models are still permitted in Delhi and its neighbouring regions, it is critical to maintain vehicles with minimal contributions towards pollution.
One of the most convenient ways to lower the environmental footprint of a vehicle is to switch to electric vehicles (EVs), which emit no tailpipe pollutants. As per the report by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, titled 'Comprehensive Study on Air Pollution and Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) in Delhi', vehicles account for around 25 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in some areas and spiking to 35 per cent during some months. Adoption of EVs could highly help cure the air pollution crisis in Delhi.
Although largely perceived as expensive, recent market shifts have introduced several models priced below ₹10 lakh, making them accessible to a larger number of buyers. This affordability, combined with their environmental benefits, makes EVs an appealing choice for a cleaner and healthier future.
MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric passenger vehicle in the Indian market. With the introduction of Battery as a Service (BaaS) programme, the Comet EV starts at a price tag of ₹4.99 lakh + battery rental at ₹2.5/km. This makes it even more affordable than many of the internal combustion engine vehicles.
Since the MG Comet EV comes based on an all-electric platform, it provides good interior space to its occupants. On account of its compact body and very small turning radius, the Comet EV would be absolutely perfect for city usage. The Comet EV comes with a battery size of 17.3 kWh and delivers an ARAI-certified range of 230 km.
Tata Tiago EV
With a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh, ex-showroom and available in four variants, the Tata Tiago EV comes with two battery pack options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The smaller battery pack offers a claimed range of 250 km while the larger battery pack comes with a claimed range of 315 km. On the inside, it houses a 7 touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with a premium Harman sound system.
Tata Punch EV
The Tata Punch EV might just look like an electric version of the Punch but it is much more than that. It is based on a dedicated electric platform but retains the SUV-like stance of its ICE version. There are five variants on offer - Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered Plus. The Punch EV is powered by a 25 kWh battery and a 35 kWh battery and comes with a range of 265 km and 365 km. The current price of the Tata Punch EV starts from ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
Citroen eC3
The Citroen eC3 retains the quirky, bold styling of the regular C3. Powered by a 29.2 kWh battery, the eC3 offers a range of up to 320 km (ARAI-certified). With fast charging support, the battery can be topped up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 57 minutes. It features a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The prices now start at ₹11.61 lakh ex-showroom.
Also check these Cars
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.