Delhi pollution: Here are top 5 affordable EVs you can buy to help keep environment clean

Electric vehicles are one of the most convenient ways to lower the environmental footprint. Here's a list of top 5 most affordable passenger electric

Delhi's air quality has slipped to the "severe plus" category, compelling officials to impose restrictions on vehicle movement and ban some older vehicles operated on previous emission standards. While many of the outdated models are still permitted in Delhi and its neighbouring regions, it is critical to maintain vehicles with minimal contributions towards pollution.

One of the most convenient ways to lower the environmental footprint of a vehicle is to switch to electric vehicles (EVs), which emit no tailpipe pollutants. As per the report by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, titled 'Comprehensive Study on Air Pollution and Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) in Delhi', vehicles account for around 25 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in some areas and spiking to 35 per cent during some months. Adoption of EVs could highly help cure the air pollution crisis in Delhi.

Although largely perceived as expensive, recent market shifts have introduced several models priced below ₹10 lakh, making them accessible to a larger number of buyers. This affordability, combined with their environmental benefits, makes EVs an appealing choice for a cleaner and healthier future.