Maharashtra govt could mandate reserved parking spaces to own a car in Mumbai

Buying and owning a car in Mumbai could soon get tougher as the Maharashtra government is looking to overhaul the existing system of vehicular mobility in the city. According to a recent report, the state government is considering bringing major changes to the way vehicle ownership works in Mumbai in a bid to combat parking menace, traffic congestion, as well as air and noise pollution.

As per the report, the transport department has presented several changes to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The changes include considering heavy congestion taxes, restrictions on vehicles per family, restricting vehicular traffic in congested areas like South Mumbai and other business districts, and more.

A robust public transportation system will be crucial to implement the new policies to avoid inconvenience to road users (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

How global cities combat vehicular congestion

The report states that the proposal includes making it mandatory for vehicle owners to produce the certified parking area (CPA) certificate when registering a new car. The officials have studied various models from international cities to form the plan. This includes the mandatory ‘garage certificate’ in Japan to buy a new car, while Singapore has a vehicle quota system since 1990 that makes it extremely expensive to own a car in the country. The Singaporean government issues a ‘certificate of entitlement’ to car owners, which is eligible for 10 years. China, the number one automotive market globally, has a restriction policy in several of its cities to curb the car population. Similarly, London charges congestion tax for vehicles entering central London. Sweden’s Stockholm also levies similar tolls to restrict vehicular movement.

The proposal is said to be at a nascent stage and CM Fadnavis has asked the transport department to consult all the stakeholders before finalising the new norms. The report states that the department will hold discussions with various stakeholders and weigh in on the legal aspects over the next three months. The other aspects related to the regulatory framework will also be discussed in the coming weeks.

Need a better public transportation system

While traffic congestion and unchecked vehicular growth are major concerns for a heavily populated city like Mumbai, it’s also necessary to note that the city lacks robust public transportation infrastructure, which is otherwise present in cities like London, Stockholm, Singapore, and more. Mumbai is still in the development stage when it comes to building a longer metro network. Moreover, the city’s BEST bus network remains low at just around 3,000 buses, including wet-lease vehicles, which is inadequate to meet the city’s growing population demand.

The transport department is expected to implement the changes in a phased manner and in specified areas. However, the timeline for the same is yet to be disclosed. Upgrading public transportation will be crucial in implementing these policies. The new policy will also face opposition from automakers. It also needs to be seen how the policy will differ for cars and two-wheeler owners, if and when implemented.

