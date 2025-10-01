Honda to showcase compact EV, 0 Series SUV prototype at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Honda Motor Co. has set its sights on an ambitious presentation for the Japan Mobility Show 2025, with the focus strongly on two world premieres, a compact EV prototype meant to rekindle the fun of driving in small cars, and a new SUV prototype from the Honda 0 Series, the company's future-oriented EV family. The show opens for the public on October 31 in Tokyo, but Honda has already revealed the highlights that underline its intent to remain relevant in a fast-shifting mobility landscape.

Compact EV: Honda’s new small-car gamble

Honda’s compact EV prototype is being positioned as more than just another city car. Developed for markets where smaller EVs are in demand, including Japan, the UK and parts of Asia, the prototype is currently undergoing road tests. Honda says it has been engineered with an emphasis on “fun to drive," a phrase the company is determined to retain even in its electric era.

Practicality, usability and affordability will be at its core, but Honda is infusing the model with what it calls its “playful spirit," aimed at making electric mobility engaging rather than utilitarian.

0 Series SUV enters the frame

Alongside the compact EV, Honda will also debut a prototype SUV under the 0 Series banner. The 0 Series is Honda's standalone EV line-up for the world, and the new addition will be projected to further extend its global footprint by addressing families seeking practical, daily electric usability. While technical specifications remain under wraps until the show’s press days, the SUV will represent Honda’s attempt to balance advanced electrification with mainstream usability.

Expanding beyond four wheels

The Honda booth will also reflect its wider ambitions as a mobility company. The carmaker will reveal an electric motorcycle concept that challenges traditional design approaches, as well as the Honda e-MTB, an electric-assist mountain bike now heading into production after being shown as a concept in 2023.

Perhaps the most striking exhibit, however, is Honda’s sustainable rocket prototype, an experimental vehicle already tested successfully in Hokkaido earlier this year. Using renewable fuels and designed for reuse, the rocket points to Honda’s interest in carbon-neutral technology well beyond cars and bikes.

Known names in new avatars

In addition to the prototypes, Honda will also showcase its recently launched production models. The all-new Prelude, a hybrid sports car using the company’s e:HEV system, is being positioned as the torchbearer for Honda’s sporting spirit in the electrified age. The N-ONE e: mini EV, which retains the retro charm of the N360, highlights Honda’s push to make EVs a mainstream, everyday choice for Japanese households.

The motorcycle line-up will include the CB1000F and CB1000F SE, both aimed at extending the brand’s road sport legacy with updated performance and styling.

