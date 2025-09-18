Honda WN7 marks brand entry into EV bike segment: What makes it special?

Honda has finally entered the electric motorcycle market, having unveiled its first-ever production EV bike in Europe. Based on the EV Fun Concept first showcased at EICMA 2024, the Honda WN7 brings a futuristic streetfighter design and, according to Honda, is aimed at the ‘fun’ segment of motorcycling. If you are interested in Honda’s latest creation, here’s everything you need to know about the new WN7:

1 Honda WN7: Design The WN7 showcases an EV streetfighter persona with a minimalist and futuristic design. Its sharp body creases, exposed frame elements, and clean tail section underline its EV identity. The name itself carries Honda’s philosophy. The ‘W’ in its name stands for “Be the Wind,” and this design ethos is reflected in the bike’s lean profile and rider-focused ergonomics. 'N' stands for Naked, referring to its streetfighter format, and '7' for its output class, highlighting the performance bracket it occupies.

2 Honda WN7: Features The bike is equipped with a centrally mounted 5-inch TFT display, offering smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync. This enables features such as turn-by-turn navigation, media controls, and call notifications.

3 Honda WN7: Battery, Range & Charging At the core of the WN7 is a fixed lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to deliver a riding range of over 130 km on a single charge. The bike supports CCS2 DC fast charging, enabling it to recharge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. A conventional home charger will require under three hours of charging, making it practical for daily commutes and weekend rides alike.

4 Honda WN7: Performance Honda claims that the WN7 delivers performance comparable to 600 cc ICE-powered motorcycles, with torque figures that rival 1000 cc bikes. This would mean instant, linear acceleration and a riding experience that is silent while remaining dynamic.

5 Honda WN7: Why It Matters The WN7 will first launch in Europe, given the region’s fast-tracked EV adoption. It is not just a new model, but the first part of Honda’s publicly stated aim of achieving carbon neutrality across all motorcycles by the 2040s. The company’s overall goal is to reach full carbon neutrality by 2050. More models are expected to follow, and Honda will be expanding its EV portfolio across commuter and performance motorcycle categories.

