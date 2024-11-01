HT Auto
Ducati Unveils New 890 Cc V2 Engine, Puts Out 120 Bhp

Ducati unveils new 890 cc V2 engine, puts out 120 bhp

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Nov 2024, 16:15 PM
The new Ducati V2 engine, the lightest twin-cylinder engine from the brand, is set to replace the current model. With a displacement of 890 cc, it mee
The new V2 engine will be offered in two power output options.
The new V2 engine will be offered in two power output options.

Ducati has unveiled a new V2 engine that will go in the future motorcycles of the brand. It is expected to replace the current V2 engine will be replaced with the new V2. It is the lightest engine in the history of twin cylinders from the Borgo Panigale brand. This is the fourth new engine that the brand has unveiled in the past seven years.

The new twin cylinder engine has been developed according to the Euro 5+ standards. It has a displacement of 890 cc and comes equipped with an IVT or Intake Variable Timing valve system. Ducati says that over 70 per cent of the maximum torque is in fact already available at 3,000 rpm, and between 3,500 and 11,000 rpm the torque value never drops below 80 per cent. The liners are made up of aluminium and the engine itself weighs just 54.4 kg. It utilizes a spring valve timing system which was first introduced in the V4 Granturismo. The valve clearance is checked every 30,000 km whereas the oil change is scheduled after every 15,000 km.

The new Ducati V2 will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with a quickshifter,
The new Ducati V2 will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with a quickshifter,

The cylinders are rotated backwards, with an angle of 20° between the horizontal cylinder and the relative plane, to optimise weight distribution. The engine is quite versatile as well because the Ducati can offer the engine in two power output options - 118 bhp or 113 bhp, both of which come at 10,750 rpm.

The bore and stroke measures 96 x 61.5 mm, which determines a bore/stroke ratio of 1.56. The maximum torque value is 93.3 Nm, or 92.1 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The limiter, in fifth and sixth gear, is set at 11,350 rpm. With the sportier 120 bhp version along with racing exhaust for track use, the power output increases to 124 bhp at 10,000 rpm and torque is boosted to 98 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The exhaust also helps in dropping the weight by 4.5 kg.

(Read more: Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks)

On the other hand, the 113 bhp version is equipped with a more powerful alternator to properly manage heavy electrical loads. The connecting rod and flywheel have been enhanced which helps in a 12 per cent increase in the moment of inertia, which contributes to smoother operation at low engine speeds, despite an increase in engine weight of 0.51 kg. In this version, the gear ratios are designed with shorter settings for the first and second gears, thereby facilitating improved performance when starting on inclined surfaces, particularly under full load conditions.

First Published Date: 01 Nov 2024, 16:15 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati

