Ducati Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2 recalled in North America over ABS wiring

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2025, 19:01 pm
  • Ducati has announced a safety recall for the 2025 Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 in North America after an assembly error involving reversed ABS fuses could lead to wheel lock-up during braking.

Ducati recall
The recall involves reversed ABS fuses that could disable the anti-lock braking system under heavy braking conditions
Ducati recall
Ducati North America has issued a safety recall for the 2025 Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 over reversed ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) fuses. Announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the US agency for automobile safety regulations, the recall involves an error in the ABS wiring assembly, where the fuses for the ABS pump and control unit may have been installed incorrectly. This could cause the front or rear wheel to lock up when braking and lead to an imminent crash.

Technical details of the issue

Ducati Streetfighter V2
Over 1,000 Ducati V2 models are affected, though the brand estimates only a small percentage may exhibit the defect
Ducati Streetfighter V2
The problem has been traced back to the wiring harness that was supplied to Ducati. At the time of assembly, the fuse allocation for the ABS may have been reversed. The ABS pump requires a 25A fuse, while the ABS control unit needs a 10A fuse. These were potentially installed in reverse order, meaning the ABS pump circuit is now protected by a fuse rated lower than specified that may fail under sustained or heavy braking.

If the fuse blows, the ABS pump stops working, effectively disabling anti-locking brakes altogether. In such a scenario, the rider may experience wheel lock-up during braking. Ducati has indicated that the failure won’t go unnoticed; riders would be alerted via the ABS warning lighting on the cluster, accompanied by an error message notifying that the system is no longer active.

As a corrective measure, Ducati dealers in North America will inspect the arrangement and the fuse holders on the affected models, with any necessary repairs or replacements to be carried out free of charge. Owner notification letters are scheduled to be sent out from January 26, 2026, while affected VINs are currently available for verification on the NHTSA website.

Also Read : 2026 Ducati DesertX launches in February 2026 with new V2 engine and updated chassis

Models affected by the recall

2025 Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati dealers will inspect and rectify the ABS fuse configuration free of charge for affected motorcycles (Ducati)
2025 Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati dealers will inspect and rectify the ABS fuse configuration free of charge for affected motorcycles (Ducati)

The recall covers a total of 1,016 motorcycles sold in North America, with Ducati estimating that only 1.2% of these units may actually show the defect. The affected models and production timelines are as follows:

  • The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2, manufactured between February 4, 2025, and May 23, 2025, accounting for up to 644 units.
  • The 2025–2026 Ducati Streetfighter V2, produced between March 31, 2025, and June 12, 2025, covering up to 372 units.

As of now, Ducati India has not announced a similar recall for the Panigale V2 or Streetfighter V2 sold in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2025, 19:01 pm IST
TAGS: recall ducati ducati india panigale v2 streetfighter v2

