HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2026 Ducati Desertx Launches In February 2026 With New V2 Engine And Updated Chassis

Next-gen Ducati DesertX debuts in February 2026 with new V2 engine: Key details

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2025, 16:37 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Ducati will unveil the next-gen DesertX in February 2026 with a new 890cc V2 engine, updated chassis, new tech suite and cosmetic revisions, with an India launch expected soon.

Ducati DesertX V2
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
Ducati DesertX V2
The next generation of the Ducati DesertX will be unveiled in February 2026 with the new V2 engine
View Personalised Offers on
Ducati DesertX arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Ducati DesertX is currently the last model to be powered by the Testastretta L-twin, but that will change in early 2026 with the next generation of the ADV. Having previewed the model at EICMA 2025 under a light camo, the Italian marque has confirmed that it will launch the new version in February 2026 with the new 890 cc V2 engine alongside a range of cosmetic and chassis updates.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner
CategoryDetails
Market LaunchMay 2026
Engine890 cc V2 IVT, 90-degree, liquid-cooled, 4-valve-per-cylinder
Power Output110 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Torque Output92 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 (expected)
Kerb Weight206 kg (wet, no fuel)
SuspensionNew units, revised geometry (details TBA)
SwingarmUpdated cast alloy swingarm
Wheels21-inch front / 18-inch rear wire-spoked
BrakesBrembo hardware (disc setup TBA)
Electronics / Rider AidsCornering ABS, traction control, riding modes, power modes, cruise control, wheelie control
Instrument ConsoleNew horizontal digital TFT screen
Design UpdatesSlimmer silhouette, redesigned side fairings, slimmer tail, new exhaust
Headlamp / WindscreenTwin round LED lamps, tall screen retained

Ducati’s lightest twin-cylinder motor

The biggest highlight is the new V2 IVT engine. It continues as a 90-degree, liquid-cooled unit with four valves per cylinder, but ditches the Testastretta’s desmodronic valves for conventional valve springs. Although the desmodronic system allows for higher rpms and more power, Ducati no longer homologates bikes built on its twin-cylinder platform for motorsports. As such, conventional valves with their ease of maintenance and longer service intervals make more sense.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Desertx (HT Auto photo)
Ducati DesertX
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon17.8 kmpl
₹ 18.33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Desertx 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ducati DesertX 2025
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 21.75 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw S 1000 Xr (HT Auto photo)
BMW S 1000 XR
Engine Icon999.0 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 22.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Multistrada V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada V2
Engine Icon890 cc Mileage Icon16.9 kmpl
₹ 18.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Tiger 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 1200
Engine Icon1160.0 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Pan America 1250 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Engine Icon1252 cc Mileage Icon18.33 kmpl
₹ 24.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

That said, the DesertX V2 will deliver identical power figures: 110 bhp arriving earlier at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm of torque pushed back to 7,000 rpm. The new V2 is also the lightest twin-cylinder from the brand, contributing to a 4 kg overall reduction that puts the kerb weight at 206 kg (wet, no fuel). The engine is expected to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox with the updated Ducati Quick Shift 2.0.

Updated chassis and hardware

2026 Ducati DesertX
The 2026 DesertX will house its 890cc V2 engine as the stressed member of the chassis, allowing for a more compact and lighter footprint
2026 Ducati DesertX
The 2026 DesertX will house its 890cc V2 engine as the stressed member of the chassis, allowing for a more compact and lighter footprint

The V2 will be housed within the 2026 DesertX as the stressed member of the chassis, making way for a more compact design that can avoid using a separate trellis frame. Specifics are under wraps, but this is most likely a heavily reworked chassis with revised suspension geometry, including new suspension units and an updated cast alloy swingarm design for improved off-road dynamics. The motorcycle continues to ride on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels fitted with Brembo braking hardware.

Design and tech suite

The next-gen DesertX will retain its Dakar-inspired design DNA, but the overall silhouette is now slimmer. The signature round LED headlamps are retained below the tall windscreen, and the side fairings lose out on some visual heft due to the new platform’s compact footprint. The tail section has been slimmed down as well, and the bike gets a new exhaust.

The rider will be treated to a new digital console mounted horizontally, replacing the older vertical-mounted display. Ducati is expected to throw in its usual range of rider aids, including the likes of cornering ABS, traction control, riding modes and power modes, cruise control, and wheelie control, among others.

Also Read : 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S launched in India, priced from 19.11 lakh

Launch and pricing

Ducati DesertX
The new Ducati DesertX retains its Dakar-inspired design ethos
Ducati DesertX
The new Ducati DesertX retains its Dakar-inspired design ethos

The 2026 Ducati DesertX with the V2 engine will be globally unveiled in February 2026 ahead of a May 2026 market launch. We expect it to launch in India, where the current-gen model remains available in three variants. Expect a slight premium over the current starting ex-showroom price tag of 19.60 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2025, 16:37 pm IST
TAGS: Ducati DesertX Ducati India ADV adventure bikes

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.