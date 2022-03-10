BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition reaches Wagah border on RE Classic 350

BSF Seema Bhawani team which took off from Delhi on March 8th has reached Wagah Attari Border via Amritsar on Wednesday. This is the initial leg in the group's journey to travel 5280 km on the new Royal Enfield Classic 350. The ride has been organized in association with the Chennai-based retro motorcycle maker Royal Enfield.

It was flagged off from Delhi on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8th) at 1000 hrs.

The contingent will now be passing through Bikaner to reach Jaipur on March 12th covering over 500 kms during their journey. Following Jaipur, the expedition is schedule to traverse through some major Indian cities such as Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Nasik, Pune, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur, Bangalore, Salem, Madurai, and Kanyakumari. It will be culminating in Chennai on March 28th, 2022.

“At Royal Enfield, we are proud to be in service to the nation for over 70 years now by making resilient, dependable and reliable machines that have been the trusted ally of India’s armed forces. We have also been consistently working towards breaking the barriers and actively supporting women riders across the country. We have created several opportunities for the community to experience motorcycling at its purest by encouraging more women to pursue their passion. Our association with the Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition is in honor of our long-standing commitment to the armed forces and to enable them in their endeavors. We are happy to partner with the BSF and the Seema Bhawani team and wish them the best in this celebration of valor," said Anuj Dua, Global Brand Head, Classic, Royal Enfield.

