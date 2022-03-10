HT Auto
Home Auto News Bsf Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Reaches Wagah Border On Re Classic 350

BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition reaches Wagah border on RE Classic 350

BSF Seema Bhawani team which took off from Delhi on March 8th, has reached Wagah Attari Border riding on Royal Enfield Classic 350 bikes. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 02:59 PM
BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride – 2022 cavalcade reaches Amritsar on their Royal Enfield Classic 350
BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride – 2022 cavalcade reaches Amritsar on their Royal Enfield Classic 350
BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride – 2022 cavalcade reaches Amritsar on their Royal Enfield Classic 350
BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride – 2022 cavalcade reaches Amritsar on their Royal Enfield Classic 350

BSF Seema Bhawani team which took off from Delhi on March 8th has reached Wagah Attari Border via Amritsar on Wednesday. This is the initial leg in the group's journey to travel 5280 km on the new Royal Enfield Classic 350. The ride has been organized in association with the Chennai-based retro motorcycle maker Royal Enfield.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

It was flagged off from Delhi on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8th) at 1000 hrs.  

(Also Read: Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Price and specifications comparison)

The contingent will now be passing through Bikaner to reach Jaipur on March 12th covering over 500 kms during their journey. Following Jaipur, the expedition is schedule to traverse through some major Indian cities such as Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Nasik, Pune, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur, Bangalore, Salem, Madurai, and Kanyakumari. It will be culminating in Chennai on March 28th, 2022.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 test ride review)

“At Royal Enfield, we are proud to be in service to the nation for over 70 years now by making resilient, dependable and reliable machines that have been the trusted ally of India’s armed forces. We have also been consistently working towards breaking the barriers and actively supporting women riders across the country. We have created several opportunities for the community to experience motorcycling at its purest by encouraging more women to pursue their passion. Our association with the Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition is in honor of our long-standing commitment to the armed forces and to enable them in their endeavors. We are happy to partner with the BSF and the Seema Bhawani team and wish them the best in this celebration of valor," said Anuj Dua, Global Brand Head, Classic, Royal Enfield.

 

 

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 02:56 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Royal Enfield Classic 350 2022 Classic 350 New Classic 350
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city