Automotive news recap, July 4: Big developements you may have missed

The world of automobile never sleeps but we understand that you need your time off. But worried you will miss out on many of the thrilling updates? Fret not because here is a quick recap of all major developments from Thursday, July 4:

Bajaj all set for the world's first CNG-powered bike

After several teasers, Bajaj Auto enters the home stretch before launching its first-ever CNG-powered bike. Speculated to be called Freedom 125, the motorcycle will the the world's first two-wheeler to offer the option of switching to CNG from petrol. The company claims running cost will come down by half but has kept many other details a closely guarded secret. The official launch of the Bajaj Freedom 125 will take place today.

Mahindra Marazzo delisted from company website

While already near extinct from Indian roads, the Mahindra Marazzo has now been taken off the company website's model page. This may signal the final nail in the coffin for the Mahindra MPV that had made some very big promises once upon a time.

The Marazzo had been introduced in India in 2018 but failed to excite the market that was - and is - dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on the one end of the price spectrum and the Innova Crysta from Toyota on the other.

Thinking of a small Maruti car? Good news here

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed it is extending the Dream Series offer on WagonR, Celerio and S-Presso till the end of this month. The company claims it has received good response for the limited-series versions and this is what has prompted the decision to continue with it.

Big discounts unleashed on Honda car models

Honda City, Honda Amaze and Honda Elevate are all carrying some very compelling discount offers as the Japanese carmaker looks to increase its sales ahead of the festive period starting next month. The offers and discounts come in at the brand level as well as from dealerships.

