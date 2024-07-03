Bajaj CNG bike teased ahead of launch. Check details

HT Auto
  • Bajaj CNG bike will be launched on 5th July. It will be the first motorcycle that will be able to run on CNG.
Bajaj Bruzer
Bajaj CNG bike might be called Bruzer when it is launched.
Bajaj Bruzer
Bajaj CNG bike might be called Bruzer when it is launched.

Bajaj Auto has released a teaser of its upcoming CNG bike. The motorcycle will be unveiled on 5th July. The new teaser reveals a few things about the new motorcycle. The motorcycle would come with a switch through which the rider would be able to switch between petrol and CNG. Both fuels will be stored separately.

As of now, there are no details about the motorcycle. But it is expected to be around 100 cc to 125 cc segment. There would be a flat seat with a circular LED headlamp in the front. It is supposed to be a commuter motorcycle so the suspension setup would be simple and for comfort. From the spy shots, the CNG cylinder is not visible so it would be placed under the seat or under the fuel tank.

Bajaj CNG Bike: To lower running costs by 50%

The forthcoming CNG motorcycle is set to make history as the first of its kind globally and is poised to revolutionize the market. Known internally as 'Bruzer', the CNG bike could adopt a new name upon its release, possibly drawing from the list of names recently trademarked by Bajaj.Bajaj anticipates that the CNG motorcycle will slash operating expenses by half compared to petrol-only motorcycles in the same category.

Bajaj has a rich legacy of manufacturing CNG three-wheelers, but this marks the debut of a CNG-powered motorcycle from the brand. The company is focusing on the commuter segment with plans for a series of CNG bikes in the pipeline. It will be intriguing to observe how the engine is fine-tuned to accommodate both fuel types and how seamless the transition will be.

Once launched, there would be no direct rivals of the CNG bike from Bajaj. However, it would still go against the traditional commuters that TVS, Hero and Honda are offering in India.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2024, 13:37 PM IST
