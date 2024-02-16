Check out India's most affordable 400 cc bike, Hero Mavrick 440

Published Feb 16, 2024

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Mavrick 440 in the Indian market.

It is the most affordable 400 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.

There are three variants on offer - Base, Mid and Top

They are priced at 1.99 lakh, 2.14 lakh and 2.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. 

Pre-bookings are open for a token amount of 5,000. 

Hero MotoCorp will commence deliveries from April onwards. 

Powering the Mavrick 440 is the same engine as the Harley-Davidson X440. 

The engine puts out 27 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that does get a slip-and-assist clutch.
