Mercedes EQA to Bajaj CNG: Cars and bikes expected to launch in July

From electric vehicles to CNG two-wheeler - July promises to be an exciting month for cars and bike enthusiasts in India with several launches expected to take place in the next few weeks. From luxury carmakers like Mercedes Benz and BMW to Indian two-wheeler giant like Bajaj Auto, there are six new cars and bikes confirmed to be launched next month. Here is a quick look at the upcoming launches from July.

Upcoming car launches in July

Mercedes EQA

Mercedes-Benz will be introducing the EQA electric SUV on July 8, 2024, and the model will be the fourth EV from the brand in India after the EQS, EQE SUV, and EQB. The EQA, which received a facelift for global markets last year, will renew its rivalry with the likes of Volvo XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge, and BMW iX1 among others. The EQA is expected to be launched with two set of battery packs. The 66.5 kWh battery promises a range of 528 kms in a single charge, while the larger 70.5 kWh battery claims range of up to 560 kms. The electric SUV will also get styling updates besides added features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system running the latest MBUX user interface among others.

BMW 5 Series LWB

BMW has opened bookings for the new-generation 5 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India, ahead of its launch scheduled on July 24, 2024. India will be the first market globally to get a Right-Hand Drive BMW 5 Series in the long-wheelbase avatar. It measures larger than its rival Mercedes E-Class LWB and stands 5,175 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 3,105 mm, 110 mm longer than the standard wheelbase model. The 5 Series LWB will be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. It is likely to get the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel units with the new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

Mini Cooper S

BMW-owned MINI will also launch two new cars on the same day. MINI India has announced that its upcoming new-generation Cooper S and Countryman E models will hit Indian shores on July 24, 2024. The upcoming three-door Cooper S will be quicker than its predecessor. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, it can generate 201 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, can sprint 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and will get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Design changes will include a redesigned grille, round LED headlamps with three customisable signature LED DRLs and a newer iteration of the Union Jack-themed taillights.

MINI Countryman Electric

The MINI Countryman will be launched in electric avatar in India on the same day. It will come with a sharper design with new LED DRLs, bolder grille and overall larger proportions. The electric motor powering the EV can generate 201 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque with 0-100 kmph coming up in 8.6 seconds. It promises a range of up to 462 kms in a single charge. The EV will also come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, MINI Connected tech, Digital Key Plus, a fisheye in-car camera, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with a massage function among other added features.

Upcoming two-wheeler launches in July

Bajaj CNG motorcycle

On July 5, Bajaj will launch its CNG motorcycle in India. the first such model anywhere in the world. The motorcycle will be launched in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), alongside Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director at Bajaj Auto. Though its official name has not been confirmed yet, the CNG bike is expected to be based on a Bajaj motorcycle ranging in the 100-150 cc segment. The Bajaj CNG bike is expected to get dual fuel tanks with CNG and petrol tanks. Teaser images have confirmed that it will get a a flat single seat and a lid for the CNG tank intake. Bajaj claims the CNG motorcycle will help reduce running cost of the model by 50 per cent.

BMW CE 04 electric scooter

BMW Motorrad is all set to launch the CE 04, its first electric scooter in the Indian market, on July 24. The electric scooter comes with a top speed of 120 kmph and a 0-50 kmph acceleration time of 2.6 seconds. BMW Motorrad claims it will offer a range of up to 129 kms in a single charge. The battery pack takes around 4 hours and 20 minutes to recharge fully. If plugged in to a fast charger, the charging time is likely to come down to around 1 hour and 40 minutes.

