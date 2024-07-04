Honda City, Elevate and Amaze get benefits of upto 96,000. Check details

Honda Cars India has announced offers on their lineup of cars. The biggest discounts are being offered on Amaze because the compact sedan will soon be replaced with a new generation. It is expected that Honda will introduce the new Amaze during the festive season so they are offering benefits of up to ₹96,000. Then there are benefits of up to ₹88,000 on the City whereas the Elevate and City Hybrid gets benefits of ₹65,000.

Honda Amaze is being offered with a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000, a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, a Honda Car Exchange bonus of ₹6,000, a corporate discount of ₹6,000 and a special corporate discount of ₹20,000.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers

The E variant gets a cash discount of ₹20,000 or accessories of up to ₹24,346. The S variant comes with a cash discount of ₹30,000 or accessories of up to ₹36,246. The VX and Elite variant gets a cash discount of up to ₹40,000 or accessories of up to ₹48,105.

Honda City benefits

The City is being offered with a cash discount of ₹30,000 or accessories of up to ₹31,946. The ZX variant gets a car exchange bonus of ₹20,000. At the same time, all other variants get a cash discount of ₹20,000 or accessories of up to ₹21,396. There is a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000 which is not applicable on the ZX variant. Honda is also offering a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of ₹6,000, a corporate discount of ₹8,000 and a special corporate discount of ₹20,000.

Honda City Hybrid benefits

The hybrid version of the City is being offered with a straight-up cash discount of ₹65,000 on all variants.

Honda Elevate benefits

The Elevate gets a cash discount of ₹20,000 or accessories of up to ₹21,725. There is a car exchange bonus of ₹20,000 or ₹10,000 which would be confirmed by the dealer. Other benefits on offer are a customer loyalty bonus of ₹10,000, a corporate discount of ₹5,000 and a special corporate discount of ₹10,000

First Published Date: