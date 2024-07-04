Honda City, Elevate and Amaze get benefits of upto ₹96,000. Check details
- Honda will soon replace the current Amaze with the new-generation one. It is supposed to launch during the festive season.
Honda Cars India has announced offers on their lineup of cars. The biggest discounts are being offered on Amaze because the compact sedan will soon be replaced with a new generation. It is expected that Honda will introduce the new Amaze during the festive season so they are offering benefits of up to ₹96,000. Then there are benefits of up to ₹88,000 on the City whereas the Elevate and City Hybrid gets benefits of ₹65,000.
Honda Amaze is being offered with a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000, a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, a Honda Car Exchange bonus of ₹6,000, a corporate discount of ₹6,000 and a special corporate discount of ₹20,000.
The E variant gets a cash discount of ₹20,000 or accessories of up to ₹24,346. The S variant comes with a cash discount of ₹30,000 or accessories of up to ₹36,246. The VX and Elite variant gets a cash discount of up to ₹40,000 or accessories of up to ₹48,105.
Honda City benefits
The City is being offered with a cash discount of ₹30,000 or accessories of up to ₹31,946. The ZX variant gets a car exchange bonus of ₹20,000. At the same time, all other variants get a cash discount of ₹20,000 or accessories of up to ₹21,396. There is a car exchange bonus of ₹10,000 which is not applicable on the ZX variant. Honda is also offering a customer loyalty bonus of ₹4,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of ₹6,000, a corporate discount of ₹8,000 and a special corporate discount of ₹20,000.
Honda City Hybrid benefits
The hybrid version of the City is being offered with a straight-up cash discount of ₹65,000 on all variants.
Honda Elevate benefits
The Elevate gets a cash discount of ₹20,000 or accessories of up to ₹21,725. There is a car exchange bonus of ₹20,000 or ₹10,000 which would be confirmed by the dealer. Other benefits on offer are a customer loyalty bonus of ₹10,000, a corporate discount of ₹5,000 and a special corporate discount of ₹10,000