Honda City, Elevate and Amaze get benefits of upto 96,000. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2024, 11:22 AM
  • Honda will soon replace the current Amaze with the new-generation one. It is supposed to launch during the festive season.
Honda is offering discounts on all of its cars.
Honda is offering discounts on all of its cars.

Honda Cars India has announced offers on their lineup of cars. The biggest discounts are being offered on Amaze because the compact sedan will soon be replaced with a new generation. It is expected that Honda will introduce the new Amaze during the festive season so they are offering benefits of up to 96,000. Then there are benefits of up to 88,000 on the City whereas the Elevate and City Hybrid gets benefits of 65,000.

Honda Amaze is being offered with a car exchange bonus of 10,000, a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000, a Honda Car Exchange bonus of 6,000, a corporate discount of 6,000 and a special corporate discount of 20,000.

The E variant gets a cash discount of 20,000 or accessories of up to 24,346. The S variant comes with a cash discount of 30,000 or accessories of up to 36,246. The VX and Elite variant gets a cash discount of up to 40,000 or accessories of up to 48,105.

Honda City benefits

The City is being offered with a cash discount of 30,000 or accessories of up to 31,946. The ZX variant gets a car exchange bonus of 20,000. At the same time, all other variants get a cash discount of 20,000 or accessories of up to 21,396. There is a car exchange bonus of 10,000 which is not applicable on the ZX variant. Honda is also offering a customer loyalty bonus of 4,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of 6,000, a corporate discount of 8,000 and a special corporate discount of 20,000.

Honda City Hybrid benefits

The hybrid version of the City is being offered with a straight-up cash discount of 65,000 on all variants.

Honda Elevate benefits

The Elevate gets a cash discount of 20,000 or accessories of up to 21,725. There is a car exchange bonus of 20,000 or 10,000 which would be confirmed by the dealer. Other benefits on offer are a customer loyalty bonus of 10,000, a corporate discount of 5,000 and a special corporate discount of 10,000

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2024, 09:53 AM IST
