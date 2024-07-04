Maruti Suzuki Dream Series offer on small car range extended till July-end

Maruti Suzuki will be extending its new Dream Series for the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso hatchbacks till the end of July 2024. The company announced the special edition across its small car range on June 5 and the overwhelming response to the same seems to have convinced the carmaker to keep the offer going during this month as well. The Maruti Suzuki Dream Series bring special features to each of the cars and are priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Bookings

Maruti said it has received over 21,000 bookings for the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso Dream Series with an increment of 17 per cent in footfalls at its Arena dealerships. The special edition offerings were introduced to revitalise sales of its entry-level models.

The demand for entry-level cars has been on a steady decline across automakers as cars by large are getting more expensive. More and more buyers prefer splurging a little more and moving one or two segments higher with cars that offer better safety, features, and cabin space. The emergence of SUVs in the sub- ₹10 lakh segment has also prompted customers to look for options in this space instead with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyundai Exter, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series

The Maruti Suzuki Dream Series is based on different variants and brings different accessories to the cars. The Alto K10 Dream Series is based on the VXI+ trim and adds features such as a reverse parking camera and security system. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXI+ Dream Series gets exterior upgrades in the form of new body cladding, side moulding, skid plates, and chrome garnish. It also a reverse parking camera, a security system, a pair of speakers, and an interior styling kit with silver highlights.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dream Series is based on the LXI trim and adds a Pioneer multimedia stereo system, a pair of speakers, and a reverse parking camera.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dream Series also gives the automaker a three-pronged attack on the Renault Kwid in the segment. Maruti also announced a price drop of ₹5,000 on the AMT-equipped variants of its small cars.

