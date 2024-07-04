HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Dream Series offer on small car range extended till July-end

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2024, 21:01 PM
Maruti Suzuki announced the Dream Series across its small car range on June 5 and the overwhelming response seems to have convinced the carmaker to keep the offer going during this month as well.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso Dream Series edition are priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso Dream Series edition are priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively

Maruti Suzuki will be extending its new Dream Series for the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso hatchbacks till the end of July 2024. The company announced the special edition across its small car range on June 5 and the overwhelming response to the same seems to have convinced the carmaker to keep the offer going during this month as well. The Maruti Suzuki Dream Series bring special features to each of the cars and are priced at 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series: Bookings

Maruti said it has received over 21,000 bookings for the Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso Dream Series with an increment of 17 per cent in footfalls at its Arena dealerships. The special edition offerings were introduced to revitalise sales of its entry-level models.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Edition launched at 4.99 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Maruti Suzuki says the new Dream Series saw over 21,000 bookings and a 17% hike in footfalls at its Arena dealerships
The demand for entry-level cars has been on a steady decline across automakers as cars by large are getting more expensive. More and more buyers prefer splurging a little more and moving one or two segments higher with cars that offer better safety, features, and cabin space. The emergence of SUVs in the sub- 10 lakh segment has also prompted customers to look for options in this space instead with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyundai Exter, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Dream Series

The Maruti Suzuki Dream Series is based on different variants and brings different accessories to the cars. The Alto K10 Dream Series is based on the VXI+ trim and adds features such as a reverse parking camera and security system. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXI+ Dream Series gets exterior upgrades in the form of new body cladding, side moulding, skid plates, and chrome garnish. It also a reverse parking camera, a security system, a pair of speakers, and an interior styling kit with silver highlights.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dream Series is based on the LXI trim and adds a Pioneer multimedia stereo system, a pair of speakers, and a reverse parking camera.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India 2024.

The new Maruti Suzuki Dream Series also gives the automaker a three-pronged attack on the Renault Kwid in the segment. Maruti also announced a price drop of 5,000 on the AMT-equipped variants of its small cars.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2024, 21:01 PM IST
TAGS: Alto K10 21 Maruti Suzuki cars Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Maruti Suzuki S Presso Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Dream Series

