Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Celerio, S-Presso Dream Edition launched at 4.99 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto K10, Celerio and S-Presso Dream Editions in the country, bringing more accessible and feature-laden variants of its small car range. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Dream Series Limited Edition is based on VXI+ variant, the S-Presso Dream Edition is based on the VXI variant and the Celerio Dream Edition is based on the LXI variant. All three versions are priced at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the initiative, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales - Maruti Suzuki India, said," At Maruti Suzuki, we understand the crucial role that affordable entry-level cars play in the sustained growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society."

The new Maruti Suzuki Dream Series is available only in June and aims to revitalise the automaker’s small car sales. The carmaker also recently reduced prices on its AMT-equipped variants by ₹5,000 to make them more affordable. Customers can book the new Dream Series limited edition at Maruti Suzuki dealerships pan India.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Dream Series gets reverse parking camera and a security system

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Dream Series

Based on the VXI+ trim, the Alto K10 Dream Series adds features including a reverse parking camera and security system.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXI+ Dream Series

The S-Presso VXI Dream Series gets the maximum additions including black wheel arch cladding, black and silver body side moulding, front, side and rear skid plates, as well as front grille and boot-lid garnish finished in chrome. The hatchback also comes with a reverse parking camera, a security system, a pair of speakers, and an interior styling kit with silver highlights. The limited edition also gets a number plate frame.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Dream Series

The Celerio LXI Dream Series adds a Pioneer multimedia stereo system, a pair of speakers, and a reverse parking camera.

All three models draw power from the 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series petrol engine tuned for 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The Dream Series is available only with the manual variants that use a 5-speed manual gearbox.

