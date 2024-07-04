HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Confirmed: Bajaj Freedom To Be World's First Cng Motorcycle. India Launch On…

Confirmed: Bajaj Freedom to be world's first CNG motorcycle. India launch on…

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2024, 17:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Bajaj Freedom will not have any direct rivals in the Indian market. It will launch on 5th July.
Bajaj Freedom 125
Bajaj Freedom 125 will come with separate tanks for the CNG and petrol.
Bajaj Freedom 125
Bajaj Freedom 125 will come with separate tanks for the CNG and petrol.

Bajaj Freedom will be the name of the world's first CNG motorcycle. This was confirmed in the latest teaser that was shared by Bajaj Auto on its social media accounts. Bajaj Freedom will be launched on the 5th of July and it will compete against the petrol-powered 100-125 cc motorcycles. Having said that, there would be no direct rivals of the Bajaj Freedom because it would be the only motorcycle that would be able to run on CNG.

The test mules of the Bajaj Freedom have been spotted a few times on our Indian roads. It looks just like a normal commuter motorcycle but it will have separate tanks to store CNG and petrol. There would be a switch through which the fuel type would be changed. What remains to be seen is how smooth the fuel switch operation is.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Cng Bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj CNG Bike
Engine Icon100 cc
₹80,000
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹ 81,414 - 94,957
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Engine Icon124.45 cc Mileage Icon64.75 kmpl
₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Compare
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
Engine Icon124.0 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹ 68,077 - 90,989
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar N125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Engine Icon125 cc
₹ 90 - 1 Lakhs
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare

Other things that we have spotted in the teasers and spy shots are a single-piece flat seat. There would be alloy wheels on offer so there is a possibility of tubeless tyres. Moreover, there would be a circular LED headlamp in the front.

Bajaj Freedom: To lower running costs by 50%

Bajaj anticipates that the CNG motorcycle will reduce operational costs by 50% in comparison to petrol-only motorcycles within the same class. Drawing from their successful track record in manufacturing CNG three-wheelers, Bajaj plans to leverage their expertise for the motorcycle. With a foctbus on the commuter segment, the company aims to introduce a variety of CNG motorcycles in the upcoming years. It will be interesting to see what the service costs and running costs of the new motorcycle are.

Also Read : World's first-ever CNG bike to launch tomorrow. How much will you pay for it?

The most important thing that people would be interested in will be the fuel efficiency figure of the Bajaj Freedom. It would be higher than what the motorcycles deliver that are running on petrol.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2024, 17:13 PM IST
TAGS: Indian Bajaj bajaj Bajaj Auto Freedom Freedom 125 CNG bike

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.