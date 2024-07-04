Confirmed: Bajaj Freedom to be world's first CNG motorcycle. India launch on…

Bajaj Freedom will be the name of the world's first CNG motorcycle . This was confirmed in the latest teaser that was shared by Bajaj Auto on its social media accounts. Bajaj Freedom will be launched on the 5th of July and it will compete against the petrol-powered 100-125 cc motorcycles. Having said that, there would be no direct rivals of the Bajaj Freedom because it would be the only motorcycle that would be able to run on CNG.

The test mules of the Bajaj Freedom have been spotted a few times on our Indian roads. It looks just like a normal commuter motorcycle but it will have separate tanks to store CNG and petrol. There would be a switch through which the fuel type would be changed. What remains to be seen is how smooth the fuel switch operation is.

Other things that we have spotted in the teasers and spy shots are a single-piece flat seat. There would be alloy wheels on offer so there is a possibility of tubeless tyres. Moreover, there would be a circular LED headlamp in the front.

Bajaj Freedom: To lower running costs by 50%

Bajaj anticipates that the CNG motorcycle will reduce operational costs by 50% in comparison to petrol-only motorcycles within the same class. Drawing from their successful track record in manufacturing CNG three-wheelers, Bajaj plans to leverage their expertise for the motorcycle. With a foctbus on the commuter segment, the company aims to introduce a variety of CNG motorcycles in the upcoming years. It will be interesting to see what the service costs and running costs of the new motorcycle are.

The most important thing that people would be interested in will be the fuel efficiency figure of the Bajaj Freedom. It would be higher than what the motorcycles deliver that are running on petrol.

