Auto recap, Nov 4: Royal Enfield e-bike, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara revealed & more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2024, 06:52 AM
  Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, November 4.

First-ever Royal Enfield e-bike makes global debut

Royal Enfield, the oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production, has announced its next chapter in motorcycling: the new Flying Flea C6. Royal Enfield Flying Flea will be a new sub-brand for the manufacturer’s electric motorcycle aspirations. It will be a new vertical inspired by the original Flying Flea bike that served in the British Army during World War II.

Also Read : Electric power! First-ever Royal Enfield e-bike makes global debut. Meet the Flying Flea C6

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveiled for the first time ever

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was officially revealed to the world on Monday in Milan, Italy. To be manufactured at the Suzuki facility in Gujarat, the e Vitara is the production version of the eVX concept car that was showcased to the world at the Indian Auto Expo 2023.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, complete with off-road tech, unveiled for first-time ever

Hyundai Verna becomes costlier

Hyundai Motor India has increased the prices of the Verna lineup while adding a new colour option and a rear spoiler. The Hyundai Verna now gets dearer by 4000- 5000 (depending on the variant) across all but the entry-level variant. While the Verna now starts at 11 lakh (ex-showroom), as before, it now tops out at 17.48 lakh, for the 1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX(O) DT.

Also Read : Hyundai Verna becomes costlier, price increased by up to 5,000. Check details

Pre-launch bookings for new Maruti Suzuki Dzire begin

(Also read: Pre-launch bookings for latest Maruti Suzuki Dzire now open. Here's what we know)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is ready for its official launch on November 11 and the company on Monday informed that the pre-booking window for the timeless sedan has now been opened. The Maruti Dzire has been on Indian roads since March of 2008 and this is the first update the mid-size sedan is receiving in around eight years.

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2024, 06:52 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield electric bike electric vehicle electric motorcycle EV electric mobility Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki e Vitara e Vitara electric car Hyundai Hyundai Verna Verna Dzire Maruti Suzuki Dzire Flying Flea C6 Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

