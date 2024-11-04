Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveiled in mega debut. Check battery size, power & more

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was officially revealed to the world on Monday in Milan, Italy. To be manufactured at the Suzuki facility in Gujarat, the e Vitara is the production version of the eVX concept car that was showcased to the world at the Indian Auto Expo 2023.

There is massive buzz around the first-ever Suzuki/Maruti Suzuki all-electric car and India will be the first market to get it. The name e Vitara was also officially confirmed at the Milan event where the model was showcased in its final form for the first-time ever.

A company statement informs that the focus of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is on offering advanced technology and strength. Interestingly, the e Vitara will also offer an electric 4WD system called ‘ALLGRIP-e’ which will allow it to have off-road capabilities. This alone could help the Maruti EV stand out from competing models in the mass-market EV segment. “The ALLGRIP-e is an electric 4WD system that utilizes Suzuki's expertise in four-wheel drive technology, featuring two independent eAxles at the front and rear," the company informs. “This system not only provides powerful performance but also allows for precise control with excellent responsiveness."

There will also be a feature called Trail Mode which, the company states, will allow the e Vitara to apply brakes to spinning tyres and distributing torque to the opposite tyre in order for the vehicle to move out of rough terrain.

What are the battery options on Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The European-spec version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will eventually come in two battery-pack options - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. It is not yet confirmed if the India-spec model will also come with both battery options. Expect, however, a range that is upwards of 400 kms per charge from the e Vitara. The company further informs that the e Vitara powertrain consists of a highly efficient eAxle that integrates the motor and inverter, along with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries which are designed for safety and reliability.

On the European-spec model, the 49 kWh version will only come with front-wheel drive system while the 61 kWh version will come with both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive system.

As far as performance credentials are concerned, Maruti Suzuki will offer power output of 142 bhp, 171 bhp and 181 bhp depending on the battery pack and drive system option selected. Transmission duties will be handled by a single- speed electric drive unit.

What are the dimensions of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, is 1,800 mm wide and stands 1,635 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The e Vitara stands on 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels, again depending on the version selected.

Dimensions of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara e Vitara Grand Vitara (for reference only) Length 4,275 mm 4,500 mm Width 1,800 mm 1,695 mm Height 1,635 mm 1,810 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,600 mm

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has a turn radius of 5.2 meters and a ground clearance of 180 mm.

When will Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launch in India?

Maruti Suzuki officials had previously confirmed that the company's first-ever all-electric car will enter production lines come Spring 2025. The e Vitara will call the Suzuki plant in Gujarat its home for now, a facility that will be exclusive to the model and all subsequent all-electric models from the company.

The EV-only plant of Maruti Suzuki is located in Hansalpur, around 90 kms from the state capital of Ahmadabad. It will have an initial production capacity of 2.50 lakh units per annum although company officials say that this figure will be increased subsequently. The plant will also serve as a base from which Maruti Suzuki will supply its EV to Toyota as part of an international agreement between Suzuki and Toyota.

The plant will also serve as a base for Suzuki from where it will export the e Vitara to foreign shores.

It is widely agreed that Suzuki globally - and Maruti Suzuki in India - is late to the all-electric game. And while India's electric-car movement is still in early stages and currently dominated by Tata Motors with the likes of Tiago EV, Nexon EV and Punch EV, Maruti Suzuki is aiming to take the fight to rival camps. The country's largest carmaker has always played the volumes game - and played it strong. But when it comes to EVs, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava has gone on record to admit it won't be about huge volumes in the initial phase. Although he has stopped short of predicting sales numbers for Maruti's first-ever EV, he has confirmed plans of driving out as many as six all-electric models by 2031.

