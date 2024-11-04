Pre-launch bookings for latest Maruti Suzuki Dzire now open. Here's what we know

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is all set for its official launch on November 11 and the company on Monday informed that the pre-booking window for the timeless sedan has now been opened. The Maruti Dzire has been on Indian roads since March of 2008 and this is the first update the mid-size sedan is receiving in around eight years.

According to an official communication from the company, interested customers can book the fourth-generation Maruti Dzire for a token amount of ₹11,000 at any of the Arena showrooms spread across the country or can also make use of Maruti's online sales platform.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been the undisputed champion in the mid-size sedan space which has seen headwinds in recent years. The model has seen competition come and competition fade away, all while maintaining its dominance in the shrinking space taken over by sub-compact SUVs. Today, the only real rivalry of note that the Dzire has is with the Honda Amaze, a model that is also scheduled for an update.

What to expect from Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

Numerous spy shots have provided a generous look at what the latest Maruti Szuuki Dzire has on offer. The latest Maruti Dzire received significant updates on its exterior styling, highlighted primarily by a far more pronounced grille on the face, updated lighting and new alloys. The rear profile also sports a significantly different styling now and comes with shark-fin antenna.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will feature loads of changes to the exterior and the interior as well a new engine.

Expect the 2024 Dzire to also borrow most of the features that are found on new-age Maruti Suzuki cars, complete with a large free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, sunroof, 360-degree camera and leather upholstery on the top version.

Although not officially confirmed, expect the same three-cylinder petrol motor that does duty on the latest Swift to come under the hood of the 2024 Maruti Dzire as well.

What is the price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is currently offered in petrol and petrol plus CNG option. The base petrol variant of Maruti Dzire is at ₹6.50 lakhs while the top-end Dzire ZXi Plus AT is at ₹10.22 lakhs. The Dzire ZXi CNG is also priced at ₹10.22 lakhs but the more-affordable Dzire VXi CNG is at ₹9.50 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Although the pricing of the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire will only be known at the official launch, expect the Dzire pricing to be between ₹7 lakhs and ₹10.50 lakhs (ex-showroom).

