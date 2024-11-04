HT Auto
Hyundai Verna Becomes Costlier, Price Increased By Upto 5,000. Check Details

Hyundai Verna becomes costlier, price increased by upto 5,000. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Nov 2024, 15:51 PM
In addition to the price increase, the Hyundai Verna also gets a new paint shade option- Amazon Grey. Hyundai has also added a new rear spoiler to the
Hyundai Verna
The Hyundai Verna now gets dearer by ₹4000- ₹5000 (depending on the variant) across all but the entry level variant
Hyundai Verna
The Hyundai Verna now gets dearer by ₹4000- ₹5000 (depending on the variant) across all but the entry level variant

Hyundai Motor India has increased the prices of the Verna lineup while adding a new colour option and a rear spoiler. The Hyundai Verna now gets dearer by 4000- 5000 (depending on the variant) across all but the entry level variant. While the Verna now starts at 11 lakh, ex-shworoom as before, it now tops out at 17.48 lakh, for the 1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX(O) DT.

Also Read : Best time to buy a Hyundai? Big offers on i20, Verna, Alcazar and more

In addition to the price increase, the Hyundai Verna also gets a new paint shade option-Amazon Grey. With this, the Verna is now available with a total of eight monotone colour options and two dual tone paint options. Interestingly, the prices for the monotone and dual tone paint options remain the same. However, the dual tone colour options are only available with the turbo petrol variants. Alongwith the new colour option, Hyundai has also added a new rear spoiler to the Verna.

Hyundai Verna: Features

The Hyundai Verna features a massive panoramic display for infotainment as well as driver information. The 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen with support for 12 languages and the digital cluster with TFT MID are curved. There are two dashboard colour options - and there are two colour options - Black with Red accents in turbo variant and Black and Beige for the non turbo models.

The Hyundai Verna also gets ventilated and heated front seats, and an eight-speaker Bose sound system. The Verna feature list also includes 64-light ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat and leather seats.

Also watch: Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review

It further gets ADAS level 2 features. These include Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision- Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, among many others. Verna also offers six airbags.

Hyundai Verna: Engine

The Hyundai Verna is available with either a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5 litre turbo petrol unit. The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and IVT, while it churns out 114 bhp peak power and 143.8 Nm of maximum torque. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and a seven-speed DCT unit as transmission choices. The turbo charged engine is capable of pumping out 157 bhp peak power and 253 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2024, 15:51 PM IST

