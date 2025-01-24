HT Auto
Auto recap, Jan 23: 2025 Honda Activa launched, Ather Rizta gets multiple language support

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jan 2025, 09:41 AM
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
The 2025 Honda Activa arrives with OBD-2B compliance and a new digital console among other upgrades
The 2025 Honda Activa arrives with OBD-2B compliance and a new digital console among other upgrades

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, presenting difficulties in remaining updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Tuesday, January 23.

2025 Honda Activa launched

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2025 Activa 110, enhancing the scooter to meet the forthcoming emission standards. The 2025 Honda Activa is available at a starting price of 80,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is now compliant with OBD-2B regulations. Additionally, it incorporates new features, such as a digital instrument console.

The updated scooter now comes with alloy wheels and an idle start/stop system. The most significant enhancement is the introduction of a 4.2-inch TFT display featuring Bluetooth connectivity, which has become almost standard in Honda's two-wheeler lineup in India. This dashboard is compatible with the Honda RoadSync application, offering functionalities such as navigation, call and SMS notifications, among others. Additionally, the scooter is equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. The 2025 Honda Activa is now accessible at HMSI dealerships nationwide. It competes with models such as the TVS Jupiter and Hero Pleasure Plus, among others.

(Read more: 2025 Honda Activa 110 launched with OBD-2B compliance, new digital console. Prices start at Rs…)

Ather Rizta gets multiple language support

Ather Energy has enhanced the Rizta electric scooter by introducing a multi-language interface. The updated Ather Rizta now accommodates eight regional languages—Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—alongside English. This new language feature will be accessible to current Ather customers through an over-the-air (OTA) update. The company has stated that the rollout will commence with the Hindi dashboard, with the remaining regional languages to be implemented shortly.

Ather Energy states that Indians show a strong preference for engaging with digital content in their regional languages. The company quoted the Internet in India 2024 report by IAMAI and Kantar that suggests that 98 per cent of internet users accessed content in Indic languages last year, whether reading articles, watching videos, or gathering information. This has prompted the electric two-wheeler maker to bring multiple languages to its dashboard.

(Read more: Ather Rizta’s digital console now supports 8 regional languages via OTA update)

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police has released an extensive traffic advisory for the residents of the city in light of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade scheduled for January 23rd. Commuters are urged to anticipate road closures and to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

(Read more: Expect traffic disruptions in Delhi says Traffic Police ahead of Republic Day rehearsals)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Honda Activa Ather Ather Energy Rizta electric vehicles EV electric scooters

